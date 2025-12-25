Hongik University to build 'Fourth Industrial Revolution Campus' in Hwaseong
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 17:28 Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 17:49
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Hongik University will open a new campus, dubbed the Fourth Industrial Revolution Campus, in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, in the first half of 2029.
Hwaseong Special City announced Thursday that it had issued a construction permit for the campus. Following the approval, Hongik University will begin building on a 132,447-square-meter (33-acre) site in the city.
The university aims to secure approval for the implementation plan from the urban planning facility in the first half of next year, complete construction of lecture halls and dormitories between 2027 and 2028 and begin the new academic year in 2029.
According to Hongik University, the new campus will serve as a platform for industry-academia collaboration, featuring future-oriented majors such as autonomous mobility and intelligent robotics. It will also offer interdisciplinary graduate programs in data intelligence and AI mobility.
A total of 80 students — 60 undergraduates and 20 graduate students — are expected to enroll in the inaugural 2029 academic year.
“Hongik University’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Campus will become a core asset for Hwaseong by attracting young talent and strengthening the competitiveness of local industries,” the city's mayor, Jeong Myeong-geun, said. “We will ensure that every step of the campus development proceeds smoothly and lay a solid foundation for nurturing science and technology talent in Hwaseong.”
