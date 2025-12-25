 Putin sends New Year's message to Kim Jong-un hailing 'heroic' dispatch of North's troops to Ukraine
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 12:50
A picture released by North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Sept. 4 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, in a private vehicle with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 3 in Beijing. [RODONG SINMUN]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greeting to mark New Year's Day to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hailing the North's “heroic” dispatch of troops in Russia's war against Ukraine, the North's state media said Thursday.
 
Kim received the message on Dec. 18, in which Putin extended “wholehearted congratulations” on the occasion of the new year, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

“The past year was one of special significance in the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang,” Putin said, referring to the entry of North Korean troops in Russia's war with Ukraine.
 
This “clearly proved the invincible friendship and militant fraternity” between the countries, Putin said.
 
Putin also recalled the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty the two countries have signed, adding, “This has contributed to remarkably expanding productive, bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, human and other fields.
 
“I am convinced that we will in the future, too, strengthen the relations of friendship and alliance in every way and conduct constructive cooperation on regional and international issues,” Putin also said.
 
This will serve the interests of the nations and “contribute to establishing a just order of the multipolar world,” he also added.
 
Putin's pledge to continue cooperation with Kim came amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war, suggesting the two countries may remain aligned in the future.
 
The KCNA report came a week after the message was delivered, a delay that may have been intended to highlight solid North Korea-Russia ties, alongside the North's policy to build nuclear forces, by coinciding with a separate Thursday report on Kim's inspection of a nuclear-powered submarine construction site.
 
The KCNA said that during the on-site inspection, Kim reaffirmed the country's nuclear forces are aimed at permanently ensuring a peaceful environment and absolute security, pledging to maintain its national security policy.

Yonhap
