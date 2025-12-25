Asiana Airlines informs employees of personal data hack
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 17:59 Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 18:28
Amid heightened concerns over personal data protection following Coupang’s large-scale customer data leak, Asiana Airlines has also disclosed a breach involving the personal information of about 10,000 employees.
The airline posted an emergency notice on its internal bulletin board acknowledging that account information had been compromised, according to insiders on Thursday.
The company said that an external cyberattack on its internal intranet occurred the previous day through unauthorized access to an overseas server. The leaked data included the names, departments, job titles, phone numbers, employee identification numbers and email addresses of about 10,000 employees, including staff from partner companies. No customer information was leaked, according to the airline.
“We immediately blocked the illegal access route upon recognizing the data breach and reported it to relevant authorities, including the Korea Internet and Security Agency,” an Asiana Airlines representative said. “We have taken follow-up measures such as changing the passwords of all employees and system administrator accounts, and we plan to determine the exact circumstances of the incident through an investigation."
