 Asiana Airlines informs employees of personal data hack
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 17:59 Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 18:28
An Asiana Airlines plane is seen at the Daegu International Airport on Dec. 5. [NEWS1]

Amid heightened concerns over personal data protection following Coupang’s large-scale customer data leak, Asiana Airlines has also disclosed a breach involving the personal information of about 10,000 employees.
 
The airline posted an emergency notice on its internal bulletin board acknowledging that account information had been compromised, according to insiders on Thursday.
 

A notice is put up on an online internal Asiana Airlines bulletin board informing employees of a recent data leak on Dec. 24. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The company said that an external cyberattack on its internal intranet occurred the previous day through unauthorized access to an overseas server. The leaked data included the names, departments, job titles, phone numbers, employee identification numbers and email addresses of about 10,000 employees, including staff from partner companies. No customer information was leaked, according to the airline.
 
“We immediately blocked the illegal access route upon recognizing the data breach and reported it to relevant authorities, including the Korea Internet and Security Agency,” an Asiana Airlines representative said. “We have taken follow-up measures such as changing the passwords of all employees and system administrator accounts, and we plan to determine the exact circumstances of the incident through an investigation."


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYUNG-MI [[email protected]]
