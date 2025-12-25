 Away in a manger
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Away in a manger

Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 17:55 Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 18:05
Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul performs the “nativity ritual,” placing the infant Jesus in a manger at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul at dawn on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul performs the “nativity ritual,” placing the infant Jesus in a manger at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul at dawn on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul performs the “nativity ritual,” placing the infant Jesus in a manger at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul at dawn on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
tags Christmas

More in Social Affairs

'Relationship poverty' on the rise in Korea as loneliness strikes even those who seemingly have it together

K-pop and traditional performances heat up Seoul Winter Festa on Christmas

Asiana Airlines informs employees of personal data hack

Away in a manger

President, first lady attend Christmas service in former constituency

Related Stories

Christmas-'Times': Shoppers enjoy western Seoul mall

Christmas in Seoul: Four ways to celebrate the season in the city

A Christmas Story

Merry Christmas

Christmas cakes to give you the most bang for fewer bucks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)