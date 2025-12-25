Away in a manger
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 17:55
Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 18:05
Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul performs the “nativity ritual,” placing the infant Jesus in a manger at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul at dawn on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
