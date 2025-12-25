High schooler charged over exploitative deepfakes of teachers, students
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 14:45
A high school student who allegedly produced sexually exploitative deepfake content of teachers and students over a four-year period using AI has been apprehended by police.
The Incheon Yeonsu Police Station said Wednesday that it has charged a second-year high school student without detention on charges of editing falsified visual material in violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
The student is accused of creating deepfake sexual exploitation material by superimposing the faces of 10 people — including students and two teachers — onto nude images from 2022, when the suspect was in middle school, through 2025, according to police.
A digital forensic analysis of the student’s mobile phone found that more than 100 sexually exploitative images had been produced, police said. The victims reportedly became aware that such content had been created featuring them and filed a report with the police by calling 112.
“We have received the results of the digital forensic analysis and plan to continue additional investigations,” a police official said. “There is a possibility that more victims will be identified.”
“If we confirm that the material was shared via social media or other platforms, additional charges for distributing falsified visual material would be applied,” the official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
