 Minor 2.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Boryeong
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 16:30
A 2.0-magnitude earthquake strikes waters about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) south-southwest of Boryeong, South Chungcheong, at 3:37 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2025. [KOREA METEOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION]

A 2.0-magnitude earthquake struck waters about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) south-southwest of Boryeong, South Chungcheong, at 3:37 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
 
The epicenter was located at 36.29 degrees north latitude and 126.51 degrees east longitude, with the quake occurring at a depth of 19 kilometers. The maximum seismic intensity recorded by instruments was level I, meaning it could be felt only by some people in upper floors of buildings.
 
“No earthquake damage is expected,” the Korea Meteorological Administration said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
