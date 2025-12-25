Police charge Mongolian embassy worker for drunk driving resulting in 3-vehicle crash

Police have charged an employee at the Mongolian Embassy in Korea for causing a three-vehicle collision while driving under the influence earlier this month, officials said Wednesday.The Mongolian national is accused of causing the crash near Sinsa Station in southern Seoul at around 6 a.m. on Dec. 12, resulting in minor injuries to the drivers of the other vehicles, according to police.At the time, the individual's blood alcohol level was high enough for driver's license revocation.The embassy employee is entitled to immunity from criminal proceedings despite not being a diplomat.Police plan to question the individual and check whether immunity will be invoked.Yonhap