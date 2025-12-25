 Police charge Mongolian embassy worker for drunk driving resulting in 3-vehicle crash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police charge Mongolian embassy worker for drunk driving resulting in 3-vehicle crash

Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 11:54
A logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police have charged an employee at the Mongolian Embassy in Korea for causing a three-vehicle collision while driving under the influence earlier this month, officials said Wednesday.
 
The Mongolian national is accused of causing the crash near Sinsa Station in southern Seoul at around 6 a.m. on Dec. 12, resulting in minor injuries to the drivers of the other vehicles, according to police.
 

Related Article

At the time, the individual's blood alcohol level was high enough for driver's license revocation.
 
The embassy employee is entitled to immunity from criminal proceedings despite not being a diplomat.
 
Police plan to question the individual and check whether immunity will be invoked.

Yonhap
tags Mongolian Embassy Korea

More in Social Affairs

NIS to ease restrictions on accessing North Korean materials, websites

Not-so-friendly neighbors: Koreans increasingly avoid hallway interactions

Santa is real after all: Norad's tracker shows the jolly old man flying past Korea on Christmas Eve

Minor 2.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Boryeong

Coupang says source of data leak has been identified

Related Stories

Cuba opens embassy in South Korea after establishing diplomatic ties

Korea expresses concern over deaths of Israeli embassy employees in Washington

Ahn cleared of robbery charge in Madrid embassy raid case

Extradition to Spain would be highly risky: Ahn

French, Canadian embassies mark end of WWI at Korean war memorial
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)