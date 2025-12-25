Police raid Bulgari Korea over Unification Church's alleged watch gift to ex-oceans minister

Police on Wednesday raided the Korean headquarters of Italian luxury brand Bulgari as part of an investigation into allegations that the Unification Church gifted a Bulgari watch to former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo.The raid took place at Bulgari Korea's office in southern Seoul, with investigators seeking to seize records of purchases made by the church's officials and track the whereabouts of the watch Chun allegedly received in 2018.Chun is accused of receiving the luxury watch worth over 10 million won ($6,900) from a former church official, who is also implicated in other bribery cases, including one involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.The former minister, who has been booked on charges of accepting a bribe, has strongly rejected the allegations, denying ever receiving illegal gifts from the church.Police raided Chun's residence and office last week but failed to find the luxury watch.The Democratic Party lawmaker resigned as oceans minister earlier this month, soon after the allegations surfaced.Yonhap