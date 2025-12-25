 Police raid Bulgari Korea over Unification Church's alleged watch gift to ex-oceans minister
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police raid Bulgari Korea over Unification Church's alleged watch gift to ex-oceans minister

Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 11:55
Former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo arrives at the National Police Agency's headquarters in western Seoul on Dec. 19 to undergo questioning about allegations of receiving cash and luxury gifts from the Unification Church. [YONHAP]

Former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo arrives at the National Police Agency's headquarters in western Seoul on Dec. 19 to undergo questioning about allegations of receiving cash and luxury gifts from the Unification Church. [YONHAP]

 
Police on Wednesday raided the Korean headquarters of Italian luxury brand Bulgari as part of an investigation into allegations that the Unification Church gifted a Bulgari watch to former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo.
 
The raid took place at Bulgari Korea's office in southern Seoul, with investigators seeking to seize records of purchases made by the church's officials and track the whereabouts of the watch Chun allegedly received in 2018.
 

Related Article

Chun is accused of receiving the luxury watch worth over 10 million won ($6,900) from a former church official, who is also implicated in other bribery cases, including one involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
 
The former minister, who has been booked on charges of accepting a bribe, has strongly rejected the allegations, denying ever receiving illegal gifts from the church.
 
Police raided Chun's residence and office last week but failed to find the luxury watch.
 
The Democratic Party lawmaker resigned as oceans minister earlier this month, soon after the allegations surfaced.

Yonhap
tags Bulgari Korea

More in Social Affairs

NIS to ease restrictions on accessing North Korean materials, websites

Not-so-friendly neighbors: Koreans increasingly avoid hallway interactions

Santa is real after all: Norad's tracker shows the jolly old man flying past Korea on Christmas Eve

Minor 2.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Boryeong

Coupang says source of data leak has been identified

Related Stories

Blackpink’s Lisa joins star-studded lineup for Bvlgari’s ‘Magnifica’ campaign

IVE's Jang Won-young appointed Bulgari brand ambassador

Retailers are selling more bling than bags

Declassified documents reveal global shock over North Korean founder's sudden death

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)