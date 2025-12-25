President Lee wishes everyone warm Christmas, pledges to improve livelihoods

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday wished everyone a warm Christmas and vowed to do his best to improve people's lives in the coming year.In a Christmas message posted on his official Facebook page, Lee wrote, "I hope you all have a joyful day today with your loved ones."I will do my best to bring warmth and hope to everyone's daily lives in the new year," he added.The president also reflected on the meaning of Christmas, noting that Jesus Christ "spent his life with those who were suffering and sick.""I think his life represents the true meaning of Christmas that we should all remember," he said.Lee wished everyone a meaningful Christmas as a day when people find comfort and courage to move forward.Yonhap