President, first lady attend Christmas service in former constituency
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 17:24
President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung attended a Christmas service on Thursday at a church in Incheon’s Gyeyang District, which was Lee’s former constituency when he served as a lawmaker.
The first couple attended a service at Haein Church in Incheon in the morning, according to a written briefing by presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun.
Founded in 1986 with donations pooled by workers, Haein Church is a small “people’s church” located in Gyeyang District, where Lee previously served as a National Assembly member. The congregation still includes many people from marginalized communities, such as the homeless and survivors of domestic violence, and the church continues to run various community care programs, including shelters for the homeless.
“The visit was arranged to reflect on the original meaning of Christmas, to deliver comfort and hope to all citizens beyond religion, and to reaffirm the value of social integration,” said spokesperson Kim.
“I am grateful to share Christmas greetings at a place that truly embodies what a church should be — just as Jesus served the lowest of society,” said Lee to pastors Lee Jun-mo and Kim Young-sun shortly after arriving at the church.
“We think you can become a president who embraces the most difficult corners of our society, just as the infant Jesus came from a lowly and humble place,” said the pastors, responding with words of encouragement.
After the exchange, the presidential couple attended the Christmas service alongside some 130 congregants. Following the service, they shared a lunch of bibimbap with church members in the building's cafeteria. Lee stood in line with congregants to receive his meal through self-service, chatting with attendees, offering words of encouragement and taking photos.
After lunch, Lee and Kim visited the Sisters of Notre Dame convent near Haein Church to exchange Christmas greetings with the nuns. Since its founding, the convent has operated welfare centers and educational facilities for people with disabilities, supporting the rehabilitation and independence of marginalized groups.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)