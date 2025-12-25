 Principal at night school for people with disabilities charged with rape, molestation of two sisters
Principal at night school for people with disabilities charged with rape, molestation of two sisters

Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 15:32
The principal of a night school for people with disabilities in Okcheon County, North Chungcheong, who is accused of raping and forcibly molesting two sisters with intellectual disabilities [YONHAP]

A man who works as a principal at a night school for people with disabilities has been referred to prosecutors without detention on charges of sexually assaulting two sisters with severe intellectual disabilities.
 
The North Chungcheong Provincial Police Agency on Wednesday forwarded the man to the prosecution on charges of rape by abuse of authority and forcible molestation of a person with a disability, in violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 

The suspect, who in addition to serving as the principal of the night school also works as an executive at a center for independent living for people with disabilities in Okcheon County, North Chungcheong, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability over the course of about a year, starting around April 2024.
 
The alleged assaults took place both at the night school and the independent living center. He is also accused of forcibly molesting the victim’s older sister at her residence.
 
Police began investigating the case in September after receiving a report from a psychiatric medical institution that treated the younger sister. The probe later expanded after the older sister reported her own victimization to the Sunflower Center, a government-supported facility for victims of sexual violence.
 
Police sought arrest warrants for the suspect on two prior occasions, but the court rejected both requests, explaining that the allegations had room for argument and he was not a flight risk.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
