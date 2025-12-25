Temperatures in Seoul forecast to plunge after Christmas to the lowest yet this winter
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 13:26 Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 14:20
Temperatures in the capital region are forecast to plunge to minus 16 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday morning — the coldest yet this winter — following a cold Christmas Day.
Heavy snowfall is also expected along Korea's west coast, including parts of North and South Jeolla, from Thursday night through the early hours of Friday.
Merry cold Christmas
A strong cold air mass moving in from the northwest on Thursday is forecast to send temperatures plummeting more than 10 degrees Celsius by Friday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
In Seoul, the temperature on Friday morning is expected to fall to minus 12 degrees Celsius, and some areas in the capital region may see lows of minus 16 degrees. Strong winds will likely push the wind chill even lower.
A cold wave advisory is expected to be issued for most parts of the country starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. A higher-level cold wave warning — the first this winter — was issued for northern Gyeonggi, Gangwon and parts of North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang.
Cold wave advisories are issued when morning lows are forecast to remain below minus 12 degrees Celsius for at least two days or when a sudden drop in temperature is expected to cause significant damage. Cold wave warnings are issued under similar conditions but for lows below minus 15 degrees Celsius.
Strong wind advisories are in place for coastal areas and Jeju Island.
“It will feel even colder on Thursday due to strong winds,” the KMA said. “We urge people to take precautions against the drastic temperature drop and low temperatures for their health.”
It's a white Christmas, at least
For Thursday, snowfall — caused by cold northwesterly winds passing over the Yellow Sea and forming snow clouds due to a wide temperature gap between the sea and the air — is expected along the western coast of the country, south of South Chungcheong and on Jeju Island, raising the possibility of a white Christmas.
Between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, heavy snowfall of around 1 centimeter (0.39 inches) per hour is expected to hit parts of the west coast in the Jeolla region and mountainous areas of Jeju. A heavy snow watch has been issued for those areas.
Expected snowfall by Friday includes 1 to 5 centimeters for the west coast of South Chungcheong and the western part of Gwangju, and 3 to 8 centimeters for the west coast of Jeolla.
The snowiest area, the west coast of North Jeolla, may see more than 10 centimeters. Mount Halla on Jeju may see up to 15 centimeters, and Ulleung Island may get as much as 30.
“There's a chance some vehicles could become stranded due to heavy snow, so please check road conditions in advance and prepare appropriate winter gear when driving,” a KMA official said.
The extreme cold is expected to persist into the weekend. While temperatures may rise slightly on Friday, morning lows in the capital region are forecast to remain around minus 10 degrees Celsius. A mild westerly wind is expected to return on Saturday, bringing temperatures back to seasonal norms.
Don't let the frost bite
The Seoul city government will begin preparing for accidents and health issues from the extreme cold.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Thursday that it will start operating emergency rooms for weather-related illnesses, especially because they can be life-threatening if not treated promptly and properly, and run a round-the-clock situation room to respond to frozen pipes.
Prolonged exposure to low temperatures can cause hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia occurs when body temperature falls below 35 degrees Celsius. If left untreated, it can lead to arrhythmia, cardiac arrest and death. Frostbite occurs when blood fails to circulate to areas such as the ears, nose, fingers and toes, resulting in tissue damage.
To prevent and manage weather-related illnesses, the city is operating an emergency room surveillance system that involves 68 medical institutions. It also recommended refraining from outdoor activities as much as possible and wearing multiple layers of warm clothing when going out, especially to protect areas that easily lose heat, such as the neck, hands and feet. Indoors, residents were advised to maintain an appropriate temperature of at least 18 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 40 percent and 60 percent.
“Engaging in outdoor activities during a cold wave or staying outside for long periods after drinking alcohol can be life-threatening, so staying warm and following health guidelines are more important than anything else,” a Seoul Metropolitan Government official said.
Preventive measures are the best policy
Since December, a total of nine weather-related illness cases have been reported in Seoul, including eight cases of hypothermia and one case of frostbite. Three of the hypothermic patients were found near roads or residential areas in the early morning hours after drinking alcohol, collapsing and being left there for extended periods.
“Hypothermia and frostbite caused by cold waves can be prevented in most cases with advance preparation,” said Kang Jin-yong, the director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Medical and Health Policy Division. “Residents should avoid unnecessary outings, and pay close attention to maintaining [a warm] body temperature when cold wave alerts are issued.”
The city issued a “warning” level for frozen water meters starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, marking the first time this winter that Seoul has declared that level. The warning level is the third of four stages in the frozen pipe forecast system, following “attention” and “caution” and preceding “severe.” When the level reaches the third stage or higher, the city switches its situation room to a 24-hour emergency system to ensure rapid fixes to frozen pipes and of any related damages.
As of Tuesday, Seoul recorded 242 cases of frozen water meters this winter, with 199 cases at apartment complexes, 24 at construction sites, 15 at single-family and multiplex housing and four at other locations.
“Apartment buildings with open corridors that do not have wind-resistant windows and construction sites are especially vulnerable because water meter boxes are directly exposed to the outside,” said Lee Hoi-seung, the head of Seoul Water. “Preventive measures, such as insulating meter boxes and leaving faucets slightly open when away from home, are essential.”
If a meter gauge breaks or swells, it can lead to damage and water leaks. Lee advised residents to report such signs to the 120 Dasan Seoul Call Center, the relevant waterworks office or the Arisu cyber customer center.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
