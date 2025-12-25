Will you act or not?

The Democratic Party has formally accepted a special counsel probe into alleged ties between politicians and the Unification Church, but is locked in disputes with the opposition over how the prosecutor should be chosen and what the investigation should cover. Critics accuse the party of delaying tactics by rejecting a third-party recommendation plan and proposing alternatives that would be difficult to agree on. The People Power Party says the lack of progress casts doubt on the ruling party’s sincerity. With allegations already unsettling the public, failure to reach a swift agreement is likely to heighten political accountability for the governing camp. [PARK YONG-SEOK]