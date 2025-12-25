 Will you act or not?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Will you act or not?

Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
The Democratic Party has formally accepted a special counsel probe into alleged ties between politicians and the Unification Church, but is locked in disputes with the opposition over how the prosecutor should be chosen and what the investigation should cover. Critics accuse the party of delaying tactics by rejecting a third-party recommendation plan and proposing alternatives that would be difficult to agree on. The People Power Party says the lack of progress casts doubt on the ruling party’s sincerity. With allegations already unsettling the public, failure to reach a swift agreement is likely to heighten political accountability for the governing camp. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Will you act or not?

Thursday's fortune: Go for goal

Wednesday's fortune: 'The Golden Hour' for mental wellness

Controversial laws passed as if by magic wand

Wait… this isn’t right

Related Stories

Going from bad to worse

Preventing child abuse together

What?…

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)