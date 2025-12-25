Thursday's fortune: Go for goal

Across the signs, today highlights living fully in the present — prioritizing what truly matters, letting go of comparisons and expectations and investing time and energy wisely. By balancing passion with restraint, nurturing meaningful relationships and focusing on steady self-improvement rather than distant worries, you can find quiet satisfaction and forward momentum in everyday life. Here is your fortune for Thursday, Dec. 25.Financial outlook for the dayWellness and vitality forecast❤️Relationships, emotions and encountersBeneficial orientations and energies💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North🔹 Pick up a hobby you can enjoy regularly🔹 Find a small pastime to fill your day🔹 At 100-year life expectancy, life begins now🔹 Don’t put off today’s tasks🔹 Work may pile up — set clear priorities🔹 Approach everything with passion💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East🔹 Stop living by others’ expectations🔹 Holding on weighs you down; letting go sets you free🔹 Live by emptying rather than filling🔹 Focus on one thing instead of many🔹 Take interest in spiritual or religious matters🔹 Others’ rice always looks bigger💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West🔹 You may secure both principle and profit🔹 Enjoy two gains with one move🔹 Financial luck may work in your favor🔹 Live with love, gratitude and generosity🔹 Take interest in real estate or financial planning🔹 Your money luck may be on the rise💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North🔹 You may teach or guide someone🔹 Conversations may blossom pleasantly🔹 Effort is never betrayed by results🔹 Pull tomorrow’s work into today🔹 Use your time wisely🔹 Stay focused on today, not tomorrow💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South🔹 Age is a medal earned through time🔹 A stage of life that understands heaven’s will🔹 Today, you are the main character🔹 Everything may feel just right🔹 A mutually beneficial relationship may form🔹 Your network expands and improves💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 What’s familiar often feels best🔹 Stick with what you know and trust🔹 Don’t worry about a future that hasn’t arrived🔹 Act with fairness and balance🔹 Stay in sync with senior figures🔹 Build inner strength and sharpen skills💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Saving matters, but spending well matters too🔹 Don’t hesitate to invest in yourself🔹 People matter more than possessions🔹 Financial concerns may weigh on you🔹 Reflect on spiritual or moral values🔹 You may find yourself spending money💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East🔹 Avoid prejudice or favoritism🔹 Gentleness can overcome force🔹 Keep a balanced, middle-ground stance🔹 Excessive rigidity leads to breakage🔹 Share credit with those above you🔹 Skill is the only true survival tool💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North🔹 Aging is not decline, but completion🔹 Simply living is already a good deal🔹 Today is always the best day🔹 Vision emerges and work feels rewarding🔹 Do what you love and do well🔹 Small but certain happiness awaits💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Good | 🧭 West🔹 Put yourself and family first🔹 A spouse matters more than filial children🔹 A person or object may catch your eye🔹 Mutual understanding flows smoothly🔹 Balance work and love🔹 Is it love — or friendship?💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Meeting | 🧭 North🔹 Drink warm tea or water often🔹 Ease your body with a warm soak🔹 Eat soups and avoid overexertion🔹 You may meet people or make plans🔹 A gathering or company dinner may arise🔹 Keep value for money in mind💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North🔹 Familiar routines feel most comfortable🔹 Old friends and old drinks feel best🔹 Live with tolerance, understanding and love🔹 Don’t expect or hope too much🔹 Sometimes you must play the villain🔹 You may receive a gift — win the fight with yourself