Thursday's fortune: Go for goal
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 05:00
Across the signs, today highlights living fully in the present — prioritizing what truly matters, letting go of comparisons and expectations and investing time and energy wisely. By balancing passion with restraint, nurturing meaningful relationships and focusing on steady self-improvement rather than distant worries, you can find quiet satisfaction and forward momentum in everyday life. Here is your fortune for Thursday, Dec. 25.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Pick up a hobby you can enjoy regularly
🔹 Find a small pastime to fill your day
🔹 At 100-year life expectancy, life begins now
🔹 Don’t put off today’s tasks
🔹 Work may pile up — set clear priorities
🔹 Approach everything with passion
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Stop living by others’ expectations
🔹 Holding on weighs you down; letting go sets you free
🔹 Live by emptying rather than filling
🔹 Focus on one thing instead of many
🔹 Take interest in spiritual or religious matters
🔹 Others’ rice always looks bigger
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 You may secure both principle and profit
🔹 Enjoy two gains with one move
🔹 Financial luck may work in your favor
🔹 Live with love, gratitude and generosity
🔹 Take interest in real estate or financial planning
🔹 Your money luck may be on the rise
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 You may teach or guide someone
🔹 Conversations may blossom pleasantly
🔹 Effort is never betrayed by results
🔹 Pull tomorrow’s work into today
🔹 Use your time wisely
🔹 Stay focused on today, not tomorrow
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Age is a medal earned through time
🔹 A stage of life that understands heaven’s will
🔹 Today, you are the main character
🔹 Everything may feel just right
🔹 A mutually beneficial relationship may form
🔹 Your network expands and improves
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 What’s familiar often feels best
🔹 Stick with what you know and trust
🔹 Don’t worry about a future that hasn’t arrived
🔹 Act with fairness and balance
🔹 Stay in sync with senior figures
🔹 Build inner strength and sharpen skills
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Saving matters, but spending well matters too
🔹 Don’t hesitate to invest in yourself
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 Financial concerns may weigh on you
🔹 Reflect on spiritual or moral values
🔹 You may find yourself spending money
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Avoid prejudice or favoritism
🔹 Gentleness can overcome force
🔹 Keep a balanced, middle-ground stance
🔹 Excessive rigidity leads to breakage
🔹 Share credit with those above you
🔹 Skill is the only true survival tool
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Aging is not decline, but completion
🔹 Simply living is already a good deal
🔹 Today is always the best day
🔹 Vision emerges and work feels rewarding
🔹 Do what you love and do well
🔹 Small but certain happiness awaits
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Good | 🧭 West
🔹 Put yourself and family first
🔹 A spouse matters more than filial children
🔹 A person or object may catch your eye
🔹 Mutual understanding flows smoothly
🔹 Balance work and love
🔹 Is it love — or friendship?
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Meeting | 🧭 North
🔹 Drink warm tea or water often
🔹 Ease your body with a warm soak
🔹 Eat soups and avoid overexertion
🔹 You may meet people or make plans
🔹 A gathering or company dinner may arise
🔹 Keep value for money in mind
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Familiar routines feel most comfortable
🔹 Old friends and old drinks feel best
🔹 Live with tolerance, understanding and love
🔹 Don’t expect or hope too much
🔹 Sometimes you must play the villain
🔹 You may receive a gift — win the fight with yourself
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
