K-beauty in crisis? China, once Korea's largest export market, narrows the gap with its own cosmetics push.

Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 07:00
After years of rapid growth fueled by China, Korea’s beauty industry is reshaping its global ambitions, turning to the United States and Europe as Chinese competitors narrow the gap in competition and global competition intensifies.
For Korean cosmetics companies, China was once both a promise and a risk. Amorepacific Group learned that lesson early. When the company accelerated its expansion there in the early 2010s, success came quickly — and then proved fragile.
“The Chinese market was a black hole,” said Son Young-chul, who was the CEO of Amorepacific Group during that time, recalling landing at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in 2013. “We had to think seriously about how Amorepacific could survive there. I decided that we needed to run the business with the mindset that we were a Chinese company.” Son was the CEO of the group for 11 months from 2012 to 2013.
Led by its natural skincare brand Innisfree, Amorepacific accelerated its China expansion, growing the brand's stores from about 50 in 2013 to 607 by 2019.
Son said Innisfree’s early success came from its emphasis on Jeju green tea ingredients and a naturalist image that resonated with Chinese consumers.
“We even brought the leaf-themed interior design from Korea,” the former CEO told the JoongAng Ilbo. “The Shanghai flagship was so crowded you could barely walk inside.”
As Innisfree’s popularity grew, so did Chinese tourism to Jeju Island. Son recalled that a wealthy Chinese businessman once offered to buy the brand for 1 trillion won ($676 million).
“We had to impose per-person purchase limits at duty-free stores for the luxury beauty brand Hera,” Son said. “We refused to give Chinese companies exclusive distribution rights, so bulk buyers flew into Korea and bought products indiscriminately. Our audit staff had to monitor stores to stop it.”
Amorepacific’s rise in China reflected decades of preparation by a first-generation Korean beauty company built upon a shipment of cosmetics to Ethiopia in 1964 — the first overseas shipment in Korean cosmetics history.
Lessons learned from going all-in on China
K-beauty exports gained momentum in Greater China in the early 2000s as the Korean Wave spread. LG H&H’s luxury brand The Whoo, launched in 2003, became emblematic of that boom. Sales surged after Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was reported to have purchased the brand during a 2014 visit to Korea.
The Whoo surpassed 1 trillion won in annual sales in 2016 and exceeded 2 trillion won in 2018, a first for the industry.
The growth ended abruptly after Korea’s 2017 deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile defense system, which triggered a consumer boycott in China.
“Other than Thaad, there was no reason for the slowdown,” Son said. “Chinese brands copied Innisfree’s green, nature-themed concept and became market leaders.”
LG H&H, which pursued a more aggressive China-focused strategy, was hit harder. Losses accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the company's cosmetics business has yet to return to profitability.
“During the pandemic, the Chinese market essentially froze,” an LG representative said. “Products sat in bonded warehouses for months. Our China-heavy strategy eventually turned into losses.”
The company plans to explore new markets following a leadership change later this year.
The Chinese market left several lessons: First-mover advantages are temporary. Dependence on a single market creates structural vulnerability — a lesson now frequently cited by newer K-beauty brands planning overseas expansion.
Both Amorepacific and LG Household & Health Care are shifting focus to the United States and Europe.
Kim Joo-deok, a professor of cosmetics at Sungshin Women’s University and a former LG H&H researcher, said Korean firms failed to adapt to changes in China’s sales environment.
“The cosmetics industry is highly sensitive to shifts in distribution channels,” Kim said. “But companies did not respond quickly as China moved toward influencer-driven sales.”
An expected failure of a seasoned company
"You can tell just by trying the samples.”
That phrase once symbolized the confidence of Charmzone, a first-generation K-beauty brand that filed for court receivership last month after posting a 14.7 billion won operating loss in 2024 — its fifth straight year of deficits.
Founded in 1984 by pharmacist Kim Kwang-seok, Charmzone grew rapidly on basic skincare products such as toner and lotion but ultimately failed to survive.
Despite the ongoing K-beauty boom, only a handful of Korean cosmetics companies with more than 50 years of history remain. Peers such as Hankook Cosmetics, Coreana and Somang Cosmetics have been acquired or rebranded.
Their decline followed structural changes in the domestic market. From the late 2000s, brand-specific chains such as Innisfree, The Face Shop and Missha reshaped retail, followed by the rise of online platforms and duty-free stores.
Hankook Cosmetics and Coreana entered the brand store model relatively late.
“The sector consolidated around large companies with strong capital, leaving little room for smaller players,” Prof. Kim said.
Their experience reinforced a basic lesson: Success in beauty requires competitiveness in product, brand and distribution. Companies that can differentiate across all three can survive globally.
Started from fish bait, won against France
K-beauty’s first U.S. push dates back to 1972, when Pacific Chemical, now Amorepacific, opened a New York office. Founder Suh Sung-hwan later wrote that the United States “felt like a market that existed only in dreams.”
Early efforts faltered. The first shipment sent from Korea was fishing bait, not cosmetics — a story still retold in the industry.
Today, K-beauty has overtaken France as the largest cosmetics exporter to the United States, a significant achievement given France’s legacy as the birthplace of modern cosmetics.
With less capital than global giants such as L’Oréal, Korean brands pursued a dual strategy, focusing on Amazon while also expanding offline through Sephora and Walmart, where extensive product testing allowed direct comparisons.
Many brands concentrated on a single flagship product, such as sunscreen, as Beauty of Joseon did. E-commerce lowered initial costs, while focused product strategies allowed rapid scaling.
K-beauty also reshaped demand. While the U.S. market traditionally emphasized color cosmetics, Korean brands flooded the skincare segment, drawing on decades of formulation expertise. Skincare accounts for about 85 percent of K-beauty sales on U.S. e-commerce platforms.
Global companies have taken notice. L’Oréal established a Korea Innovation Center in 2018 and has incorporated Korean trends into global products, including BB creams and cushion foundations. It has also acquired Korean brands such as 3CE and Dr.G.
“Korea is a strategic hub where creativity and advanced technology converge,” a L’Oréal Korea representative said.
As legacy brands stalled, indie Korean beauty labels moved quickly into global e-commerce. The pandemic accelerated this shift.
Amazon Global Selling Korea country mananger Shin Hwa-sook said structural changes around 2019 enabled K-beauty indie brands to expand. About 1,200 Korean beauty brands are now listed on Amazon.
Shin attributed their appeal to the global popularity of Korean culture and strong brand identities.
“K-beauty initially attracted consumers through curiosity, but retained them through price and performance,” she said.
“The beauty category has tremendous potential, so it's crucial to continue differentiating through diverse product development,” Shin said regarding whether K-beauty can continue its current growth trajectory.
Chinese beauty on the rise
On Nov. 1, a pop-up store for the Chinese cosmetics brand Flower Knows opened near Seongsu Station in eastern Seoul, drawing crowds of young women.
Founded in 2016, Flower Knows specializes in color cosmetics with ornate packaging aimed at younger consumers. Once known in Korea mainly through overseas shopping platforms, it now operates official online stores and targets Korean customers directly.
Other Chinese brands have launched Korean-language marketing campaigns, signaling what analysts describe as a counteroffensive by “C-beauty.”
The dynamic is reversing after two decades. China, once K-beauty’s largest export market with annual imports exceeding 3 trillion won, is expanding domestic brands while boosting exports.
Cosmetics exports reached $7.2 billion last year, up 10.8 percent, according to Chinese industry data, narrowing the gap with Korea's $10.2 billion during the same period.
Low prices and flashy designs are key C-beauty strengths. Quality is improving as Chinese brands increasingly rely on Korean original development manufacturer (ODM) companies.
The future of K-beauty?
“Companies need to be careful about the moment when a brand turns into a liability,” Son said.
Brand aging is inevitable in the beauty industry, and K-beauty is no exception. Its appeal — quality, affordability and fast-selling hit products — is now mirrored by Chinese competitors using fast-follower strategies.
Experts say long-term success will depend on sustained investment in technology and formulation.
“As brands age, fatigue is unavoidable,” said Shim Jong-won, a professor of applied chemistry and cosmetic science at Dongduk Women’s University. “Changing the image risks losing loyal customers, but not changing it leads to stagnation. Ultimately, new brands are necessary.”
Shim warned that reliance on ODM production limits differentiation. Prof. Kim also echoed the concern, saying it is “only a matter of time” before Chinese technology matches Korea’s, aided by the migration of Korean researchers.
With the United States and Europe emerging as the next major battlegrounds, analysts say Korean firms must cultivate well-established flagship brands and consider expanding into professional channels such as aesthetic clinics and hair salons.
“K-beauty is focused on mass exposure through platforms like Amazon,” said Frank Fulco, CEO of America’s Beauty Show. “To go deeper, brands need credibility in professional markets, where expert recommendations carry more weight.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG KI-HEON, LIM SUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
