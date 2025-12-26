Korean tech giants to unveil AI-powered robots and other products at CES 2026
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 14:33 Updated: 26 Dec. 2025, 15:01
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korean tech companies are making their final preparations for CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show, which will take place from Jan. 6 to 9, 2026. Themed “Innovators Show Up,” the event will feature over 4,500 companies from around the globe.
While CES 2025 explored the potential of AI technology under the theme “Dive In,” next year’s show will go a step further by focusing on how AI can tangibly change home appliances and living spaces.
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the event’s organizer, highlighted four core themes — AI, robotics, mobility and digital health — with an emphasis on AI's evolution.
CES 2026 will shift away from generative AI's capacity to create images and text and focus on its ability to understand user intent, autonomously perform tasks and integrate with hardware, including robots and mobility devices, to interact with the physical world.
Hyundai Motor Group, the United States' Boston Dynamics, China’s Unitree Robotics and Sweden’s Hexagon are all expected to unveil AI-powered humanoid robots.
Samsung Electronics, which usually hosts a large booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will instead operate a “Your Companion to AI Living” exhibit at the Wynn hotel's Latour Ballroom. The company aims to boost audience engagement and showcase its AI ecosystem in one centralized space.
Samsung will also unveil the industry’s first refrigerator to feature Gemini, Google’s generative AI model. The Bespoke AI refrigerator uses an internal camera to identify ingredients and — thanks to Gemini — has significantly improved its range of detectable items from the previous 37 fresh foods and 50 processed or packaged items.
In the TV category, Samsung will expand its lineup with displays using micro RGB technology.
LG Electronics will highlight its robotics technology as part of its “Zero Labor Home” vision. In a teaser video released on Thursday for its next-generation home robot, “LG CLOiD,” a robotic hand is shown fist-bumping a person and moving objects around the house.
An upgrade from the earlier Q9 mobile robot, CLOiD features two robotic arms, each with five fingers, signaling its evolution into a physical AI capable of offering practical help with household chores.
The day before CES opens, LG will host a “world premiere” event under the theme of “Innovation in tune with you.” The company plans to demonstrate “empathetic AI” that can connect various spaces and products — from homes to mobility solutions and commercial environments — and provide tailored user experiences.
CES 2026 will also serve as a debut stage for Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon, now free of the “acting” title, and newly appointed LG Electronics President Lyu Jae-cheol. Both companies are expected to spotlight “lifestyle-embedded technologies” that combine AI with hardware.
The moves of global tech giants' executives will also be closely watched. Keynote speakers include AMD CEO Lisa Su, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing and Siemens CEO Roland Busch.
Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia and a keynote speaker at CES 2025, will appear as a special speaker at the “Nvidia Live” event.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)