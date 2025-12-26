Shin Ramyun commercial featuring aespa garners 144 million views
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 10:37
A commercial for Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun instant noodles product featuring K-pop girl group aespa has become a global sensation, surpassing 144 million cumulative views on YouTube within a month of release — the highest figure ever for a Shin Ramyun advertisement.
The 30-second video, which was released on the company’s global YouTube channel on Nov. 19, has garnered 144 million views as of Friday. The same ad, released on the domestic channel on Dec. 11, has also garnered over 14 million views in just two weeks.
The ad was created as part of aespa’s role as Shin Ramyun’s first-ever global brand ambassadors. Departing from the typical format of food commercials, the video was styled like a music video.
aespa remade the 1997 hit “Spice Up Your Life” by British pop group the Spice Girls for the ad’s soundtrack. In the video, the members of aespa perform choreography based on everyday motions like opening a ramen packet, pouring water and tearing apart a pair of wooden chopsticks.
Scenes of them cooling down the steaming noodles with their hands or sampling various Shin Ramyun products flow naturally into the routine. The so-called “Shin Ramyun Dance” quickly went viral after the commercial's release.
Comments on YouTube included reactions like “I thought it was a music video,” “I didn’t know a ramyeon commercial could look this high-end” and “The song and dance are addictive.”
Some fans went further, analyzing aespa member Karina’s outfit and individual scenes in detail, reflecting growing interactive engagement.
The commercial’s success has been attributed to the combination of Shin Ramyun’s brand power and aespa’s global influence.
Shin Ramyun has held the top spot in the domestic ramen market since 1991, maintaining its status as Korea’s flagship brand for nearly 40 years. aespa, meanwhile, has built a global fan base across North America, Europe and Asia.
The campaign also stands out as a global marketing initiative targeting overseas markets. The commercial is being aired in major export markets including the United States, China, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia. Given the reach of short-form edits and social media virality, industry observers believe the ad’s actual exposure far exceeds the official view count.
Nongshim is also tying the ad campaign to product strategy. The company has launched a limited-edition “Shin Ramyun aespa Special Package,” first in China and then in Korea, Australia and other markets.
The multipack features a group image, while individual packets display member-specific photos. Each package also includes a photo card printed with a member’s handwritten note and image.
Industry watchers say the campaign marks a breakthrough in Nongshim’s content-driven marketing strategy. The company has previously collaborated with platforms like Netflix to position Shin Ramyun not just as a food item but as a cultural product.
“The one hundred million view milestone shows that Shin Ramyun is now being consumed as a cultural icon, not just a food product, in global markets,” a Nongshim representative said. “We will continue to pursue collaborations that deepen engagement with global fan communities.”
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
