North’s nuclear sub nears completion; Seoul must move faster on counterstrategy (KOR)

North Korea revealed on Christmas Day that it is building an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine, suggesting that the vessel is approaching the final stages of external construction. State media said Kim Jong-un had inspected the project alongside his daughter, widely known as Kim Ju-ae. The submarine was described as a “nuclear shield” and a “nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.”Photographs released by North Korean media show that the submarine’s outer structure is largely complete. Submarines are typically built by assembling external hull blocks before installing internal systems, meaning that visible progress on the exterior usually indicates that construction has advanced considerably. If the assessment is accurate, North Korea may be nearing the point of possessing a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, or SSBN. That would place it far ahead of Korea, which has only recently begun debating the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines.Pyongyang did not disclose the date of Kim’s inspection, raising the possibility that the announcement was timed deliberately. It may have been intended as a “Christmas message” to the United States, while also responding to remarks made a day earlier by national security officials in Seoul that South Korea and the United States had agreed on the need for a separate bilateral arrangement related to cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines. Kim has previously denounced South Korea’s pursuit of such vessels as an attack on maritime sovereignty and a security threat requiring a firm response. The irony is hard to miss: North Korea is criticizing a program South Korea has yet to begin while unveiling a submarine whose exterior appears nearly complete.The more pressing issue is South Korea’s security reality. Since taking power, Kim Jong-un has focused relentlessly on advancing nuclear and missile capabilities. A nuclear-powered submarine would represent another major leap. Such vessels can theoretically remain submerged for extended periods, making them extremely difficult to detect once deployed. If armed with nuclear warheads, they could threaten not only nearby South Korea but also targets at much greater distances, including the United States. Dismissing these developments on the grounds that North Korean weapons remain unproven would be a mistake. Military authorities must accelerate the development of strategies and tactics suited to this emerging threat and move swiftly to secure weapons systems capable of countering it.Many analysts argue that North Korea, constrained by years of economic hardship, lacks the industrial base to develop such technology independently. Attention therefore turns to Russia, with whom Pyongyang has drawn closer since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The resemblance between the reported 8,700-ton submarine and Russia’s Akula-class SSBNs has fueled speculation of external assistance. Seoul should now mount a full diplomatic effort to block deeper military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. Strengthening deterrence through the South Korea-U.S. alliance and combined forces is essential. Given the possibility of technology acquisition through cyber means, coordinated measures are also needed to prevent illicit transfers involving domestic and foreign defense firms.Ultimately, the most effective counter to a nuclear-powered submarine is possessing the same class of vessel. The push by Lee Jae Myung to introduce nuclear-powered submarines should therefore proceed with greater urgency.북한이 성탄절인 어제 8700t급의 원자력추진잠수함 건조 사실을 공개했다. 김정은 국무위원장이 잠수함 건조 현장에 가서 진행 상황을 보고받았다는 것이다. 북한 매체들은 이 잠수함을 ‘핵방패’라며 ‘핵동력전략유도탄잠수함’이라 주장했다. 북한 매체가 공개한 사진을 보면 잠수함의 외형이 거의 완성 단계다. 잠수함은 내부 장비를 장착하며 외형 블록을 이어붙이는 방식이어서 사진만 보면 건조가 상당 부분 진행된 상태다. 북한이 원자력을 동력으로 하고, 핵미사일을 탑재하는 잠수함(SSBN) 보유가 초읽기에 들어간 셈이다. 최근에야 원자력추진잠수함 도입을 논의 중인 우리보다 훨씬 빠른 행보다.북한은 김정은의 현지지도 날짜를 밝히지 않은 채 어제 이런 주장을 했다. 이는 미국을 향한 ‘성탄 메시지’인 동시에 전날(24일) “한국의 핵추진잠수함 건조 협력 사안과 관련한 한·미의 별도 협정이 필요하다는 데 합의했다”는 위성락 안보실장의 언급을 의식했을 수 있다. 김정은은 한국의 원잠 도입을 “해상주권을 침해하는 공격행위”라며 “반드시 대응해야 할 안전 위협으로 간주한다”고 했다. 자신들은 이미 외형을 거의 완성해 놓고 시작도 하지 않은 한국을 비난하는 적반하장이다.문제는 한국의 안보 현실이다. 김정은은 집권 직후 핵과 미사일 능력 고도화에 집중했다. 핵잠 보유까지 팔을 걷고 나선 것이다. 원자력추진잠수함은 이론상으로 물속에 무한정 머무를 수 있어 한번 수중에 들어가면 탐지해 내기가 대단히 어렵다. 여기에 핵탄두를 탑재하면 가까운 한국은 물론 먼 거리의 미국까지 위협할 수 있다. 북한 무기는 아직 검증되지 않았다는 식으로 마냥 평가절하할 일이 아니다. 군 당국은 북한의 새로운 위협에 맞는 전략과 전술 개발을 서두르고, 이를 견제할 수 있는 무기 체계 확보에 나서야 한다.북한은 오랜 경제난으로 기초 기술 축적을 할 여력이 없었다는 게 중론이다. 러시아의 지원으로 기술을 확보했을 것이란 추정이 나온다. 북한이 건조하는 8700t급 잠수함이 러시아의 아쿨라급 SSBN과 흡사하다는 점이 이를 뒷받침한다. 정부는 이제라도 북·러 군사 밀착을 차단하기 위한 외교 총력전에 나서야 한다. 한·미 동맹 및 연합 전력을 통한 대응 능력 강화는 필수다. 해킹을 통한 기술 확보 가능성도 있는 만큼 국내는 물론 해외 방산 업체의 대북 기술 유출을 막기 위한 공동 대응도 강구해야 한다.북한의 원자력추진잠수함에 대응하는 가장 효과적인 대응 수단은 같은 종류의 잠수함 보유다. 이재명 대통령이 나서서 추진하고 있는 원자력추진잠수함 도입이 하루빨리 진행되도록 속도를 높여야 한다.