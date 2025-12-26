Vibe coding and how to deploy AI (KOR)

The word chosen by Britain’s Collins Dictionary this year is “vibe coding.” The idea is simple but disruptive: Give instructions in natural language and AI writes the code instantly. “Vibe” refers to a distinctly human intuition and sense of direction that grasps the essence of a system. In such a world, intention matters more than algorithms and context more than syntax.For years, markets treated coding ability as a basic measure of survival. At the peak of the AI super cycle, however, a different current is emerging. That shift echoes a prediction by Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia. “Instead of studying coding, learn biotechnology,” he has said. In December 2025, CNBC directly addressed the debate over AI profitability in a report titled “AI’s payback problem: Why Wall Street is losing patience with Big Tech’s spending.” The implication was clear. As machines take care of code, humans must look for new sources of value in solving real-world challenges, from life sciences to energy.Whether the AI super cycle endures will not depend on how fast technology advances but on where humans choose to deploy it. The central question is shifting from “How do we implement this?” to “What kind of world do we want to build?” Metrics are no longer defined by functional correctness alone but by strategic meaning.We are standing in the middle of a major transition. The phase of fearing replacement by AI is giving way to a more difficult task: deciding how to ride this powerful wave. The ability to avoid being dominated by platforms and instead secure a meaningful stake in the flow will not come from keyboard proficiency. It will come from original explanatory power and a coherent worldview.The message left by 2025 is unambiguous. As machines monopolize computation, humans must concentrate on the most human forms of judgment. In the coming year, society should move beyond being absorbed in how skillfully it operates AI tools. What matters is cultivating the discernment to identify where true value will rise in a world reshaped by AI.What deserves our focus is not the tool itself. It is the questions we ask and the imagination with which we wield that tool to become protagonists of the next supercycle.올해 영국 콜린스 사전이 선정한 단어는 ‘바이브 코딩(vibe coding)’이다. 자연어로 지시하면 인공지능(AI)이 즉시 코드를 짜낸다. ‘바이브’란 시스템의 본질을 꿰뚫는 인간 고유의 직관과 방향성을 뜻한다. 이런 세상에서는 알고리즘보다는 의도가, 문법보다는 맥락이 중요하다.그동안 시장은 코딩 역량이 생존의 척도라 믿었다. 하지만 AI 슈퍼 사이클의 정점에서 세상은 다른 흐름을 가리킨다. 이 흐름은 젠슨 황 엔비디아 CEO의 예견과 닿아 있다. “코딩 공부 대신 생명공학을 배워라.” 2025년 12월, CNBC는 ‘AI 보답의 과제: 월가는 왜 빅테크의 지출에 인내심을 잃는가’라는 보도를 통해 AI 수익성 논란을 정면으로 다뤘다. 기계가 코드를 돌보는 사이, 인간은 생명과 에너지처럼 현실의 난제를 해결하는 영역에서 수익의 돌파구를 찾아야 한다는 뜻이다. AI 슈퍼 사이클의 지속 여부는 기술의 속도가 아니라, 그 기술을 어디로 보낼지 결정하는 인간의 욕망에 달려 있다. 이제 질문은 “어떻게 구현할까?”에서 “어떤 세상을 만들까?”로 바뀐다. 기능적 정답이 아니라 전략적 의미가 지표가 되는 순간이다.우리는 지금 거대한 전환기의 한복판에 서 있다. AI의 대체 가능성을 두려워하던 단계를 지나, AI라는 거대한 파도를 어떻게 탈 것인가를 고민해야 한다. 플랫폼에 지배당하지 않고 그 흐름에 자신 몫의 지분을 갖게 만드는 힘은 키보드 숙련도가 아니라, 독창적인 설명력과 단단한 세계관에서 나온다.2025년이 남긴 메시지는 자명하다. 기계가 연산을 독점할수록, 인간은 가장 인간적인 판단에 집중해야 한다. 새해에는 사회가 AI를 얼마나 잘 다루느냐는 기능에 매몰되지 말고, AI가 흔들어놓은 세상에서 진짜 몸값이 오를 곳이 어디인지를 찾아내는 안목을 기르길 바란다. 우리가 몰두할 대상은 도구가 아니다. 그 도구를 부려 슈퍼 사이클의 주인공이 되게 할 우리의 질문과 상상력이다.