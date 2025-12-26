Singer Yoon Jong-shin cancels year-end concert series due to health concerns
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 12:05
Singer Yoon Jong-shin has canceled his year-end solo concert series due to health concerns.
“I went straight to the hospital as soon as I woke up to try and get my voice back,” Yoon wrote on his Instagram account Friday, along with a photo of himself receiving an IV drip. “I haven’t met anyone for the past six days. It seems I can no longer sing the way I used to.”
The singer was scheduled to perform a five-day concert series titled “What Happened to Me This Year” at the Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, from Wednesday to Sunday. However, on Thursday, he canceled the remaining dates, citing worsening health.
“Six days ago, I suddenly came down with a cold accompanied by bronchitis and received intensive treatment for five days. I pushed through and performed yesterday, but my vocal condition was so poor that I couldn’t deliver the show I wanted to,” Yoon said on Thursday.
“Even this morning, my condition hadn’t improved, and I concluded that I wouldn't be able to put on a quality performance. So I decided to cancel the rest of the concert series.”
Yoon apologized to fans and said refunds would be made through the concert organizers.
Although the concerts have been canceled, Yoon said he still intends to appear at the venue to hold talk shows instead and asked fans to visit, free of charge.
“My band, the production team and I will be at the concert hall for the remaining days,” he said. “We’re planning to hold a radio-style open broadcast and listening session instead, without any live performances.”
“Those who purchased tickets will receive refunds, but if you still bring your tickets and come at the original showtime, we’d love to have you join us,” he added. “Once again, I deeply apologize for the cancellation, and I promise to return in good health by February.”
