Navy's 1,000-ton corvette to retire after 36 years in service
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 19:27
The Navy's 1,000-ton ROKS Gwangmyeong corvette is set to retire next week after 36 years in service protecting the nation's coastal area, the armed service said on Friday.
Ahead of the Pohang-class warship's official retirement next Wednesday, the Navy held a ceremony marking its discharge at a naval base in Jinhae, some 310 kilometers (193 miles) southeast of Seoul, on Friday, according to the Navy.
Commissioned in 1990, the warship served as a core naval asset, equipped with 76 millimeter (2.99 inches) and 40 millimeter shells, antiship missiles and lightweight torpedoes.
Notably, the corvette successfully tracked down a North Korean semisubmarine boat that had infiltrated waters off Yeosu, South Jeolla, for about seven hours before sinking it with naval gunfire in 1998.
The Navy said it has deployed a 2,500-ton Incheon-class, a 3,100-ton Daegu-class and the new 3,600-ton Chungnam-class frigates to safeguard their assigned waters to replace outgoing warships.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)