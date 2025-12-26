 Navy's 1,000-ton corvette to retire after 36 years in service
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 19:27
In this photo provided by the Navy, a discharge ceremony takes places for a 1,000-ton corvette at a naval port in the southeastern city of Jinhae on Dec. 26. [YONHAP]

The Navy's 1,000-ton ROKS Gwangmyeong corvette is set to retire next week after 36 years in service protecting the nation's coastal area, the armed service said on Friday.
 
Ahead of the Pohang-class warship's official retirement next Wednesday, the Navy held a ceremony marking its discharge at a naval base in Jinhae, some 310 kilometers (193 miles) southeast of Seoul, on Friday, according to the Navy.
 

Commissioned in 1990, the warship served as a core naval asset, equipped with 76 millimeter (2.99 inches) and 40 millimeter shells, antiship missiles and lightweight torpedoes.
 
Notably, the corvette successfully tracked down a North Korean semisubmarine boat that had infiltrated waters off Yeosu, South Jeolla, for about seven hours before sinking it with naval gunfire in 1998.
 
The Navy said it has deployed a 2,500-ton Incheon-class, a 3,100-ton Daegu-class and the new 3,600-ton Chungnam-class frigates to safeguard their assigned waters to replace outgoing warships.

Yonhap
Navy's 1,000-ton corvette to retire after 36 years in service

