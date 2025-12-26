i-dle's Miyeon wins 'best handwriting in K-pop for Christmas cards' in Picnic poll
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 09:00
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Miyeon, a member of girl group i-dle, has been selected as the “artist whose handwriting K-pop fans would most like to see on their Christmas cards,” according to the K-pop voting platform Picnic.
The poll ran for two weeks from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12 and drew participation from fans in 175 countries worldwide. Miyeon ranked first with a total of 8,537 votes, followed by boy band Seventeen’s Seungkwan in second place with 6,604 votes and BTS’s V in third with 4,296 votes.
Miyeon has recently shared handwritten message cards and selfies on her personal social media accounts, sending warm greetings to fans.
Through her second solo album, “MY, Lover,” released on Nov. 3, Miyeon also demonstrated her strong presence in the album market, logging 200,000 copies in first-week sales. According to Picnic, she has left a strong impression on fans as an artist whose warm vocal tone and refined style perfectly suit the year-end season.
“This vote shows how artists and fans connect through something as personal and emotional as handwriting,” Picnic said in a press release. “We plan to continue presenting content that reflects fans’ choices through a variety of sentiment-driven themes.”
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.
