North Korea's Kim Chang-son, leader Kim Jong-un’s aide, dies
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 09:17
Kim Chang-son, department director of the State Affairs Commission of North Korea and a longtime aide often described as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s “butler,” has died, according to the North's state media on Friday.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday that Kim Jong-un expressed “deep condolences” over Kim Chang-son’s death and sent a wreath on Thursday. The article did not specify the time or cause of death.
“Kim Chang-son, who had worked in important posts of the Party and the state for a long time under the special loving care and deep trust of peerlessly great men, made a distinguished contribution to defending the prestige of our party and enhancing the external prestige of the country with his steadfast honesty and sincerity,” the KCNA said.
Kim Chang-son was widely known both inside and outside North Korea as the chief protocol officer for the regime. He frequently appeared in footage and photographs accompanying members of the ruling Kim family during inter-Korean events and diplomatic engagements.
He played a prominent role in preparations for Kim Jong-un’s summit diplomacy in 2018 and 2019, including meetings with the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. He was often seen visiting venues ahead of the summits to inspect and coordinate logistics and security arrangements.
Kim Chang-son also joined the support staff accompanying Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and a senior Workers’ Party official, during her visit to South Korea as part of a high-level delegation for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018.
In April 2018, he served as North Korea’s chief delegate at a working-level meeting with the South focused on protocol, security and media coverage, held in preparation for the inter-Korean summit. His counterparts included Youn Kun-young, then director of the Blue House’s Office of Government Affairs.
Kim Chang-son served both Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un in close proximity over multiple decades. Under Kim Jong-il, he worked in the secretariat — an office that oversees the personal affairs of the supreme leader and their family.
Following Kim Jong-un’s rise to power, Kim Chang-son was appointed the first chief of the newly established secretariat, reflecting the younger Kim’s trust in him.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)