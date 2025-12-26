 Ex-President Yoon set to receive first sentencing recommendation in martial law trials
Ex-President Yoon set to receive first sentencing recommendation in martial law trials

Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 08:52
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during his trial on insurrection charges at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Dec. 24. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to receive his first sentencing recommendation Friday on charges related to his December 2024 imposition of martial law.
 
The final hearing of his trial on obstruction of justice and other charges is scheduled to begin at the Seoul Central District Court at 10:15 a.m., with testimony from members of his former Cabinet.
 

In the afternoon, the special counsel team that investigated his case is expected to present its final opinion and sentencing recommendation, followed by final arguments from Yoon's lawyers and the former president's own final statement.
 
The trial centers on charges that the former president obstructed justice by blocking investigators from detaining him in January, violated the rights of nine Cabinet members who were not called to a meeting to review his martial law plan and drafted and destroyed a revised proclamation after the decree was lifted.
 
Yoon is also facing three other trials in connection with his failed martial law bid, including charges that he led an insurrection.
 
The obstruction of justice trial will be the first to conclude, and the court previously said it will likely deliver a verdict on Jan. 16, two days before Yoon's arrest is set to expire.
 
Yoon's lawyers argued the verdict should be delivered after the insurrection trial concludes, but the judge dismissed the claim.
 
The insurrection trial is scheduled to wrap up in early January at the earliest, in which case a verdict could come around February.

