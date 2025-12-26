Lee to host luncheon with families of fallen police officers, firefighters

President Lee Jae Myung plans to host a luncheon Friday with families of police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty, Lee's office said.Families of police officers, firefighters, Coast Guard personnel, and others who died while protecting the public during disasters and emergencies have been invited to the luncheon.Lee is expected to honor the sacrifices of the fallen and offer comfort to their loved ones."Lee will emphasize the importance of remembering the sacrifices and dedication of those who risked their lives to save others and ensuring that they receive appropriate compensation," a presidential spokesperson said.Yonhap