 Lee to host luncheon with families of fallen police officers, firefighters
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Lee to host luncheon with families of fallen police officers, firefighters

Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 11:32
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a policy briefing by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the southeastern city of Busan on Dec. 23. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a policy briefing by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the southeastern city of Busan on Dec. 23. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung plans to host a luncheon Friday with families of police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty, Lee's office said.
 
Families of police officers, firefighters, Coast Guard personnel, and others who died while protecting the public during disasters and emergencies have been invited to the luncheon.
 

Related Article

Lee is expected to honor the sacrifices of the fallen and offer comfort to their loved ones.
 
"Lee will emphasize the importance of remembering the sacrifices and dedication of those who risked their lives to save others and ensuring that they receive appropriate compensation," a presidential spokesperson said.

Yonhap
tags lee jae myung luncheon police firefighter

More in Politics

DP leader reaffirms party's commitment to special investigations, judicial reform

Lee to host luncheon with families of fallen police officers, firefighters

Presidential office holds emergency meeting on Coupang data leak

Ex-President Yoon set to receive first sentencing recommendation in martial law trials

Lee's approval rating falls to 59 percent in latest poll, a 3 percent point drop from two weeks ago

Related Stories

Man detained for posting online threat against DP front-runner Lee Jae-myung

Lee urges police to stand 'on the side of the people' at 80th anniversary event,

Police find two dead in car connected to camping tent near Mount Taebaek

Police oversight bureau dissolved in name of 'democratic oversight'

Seongnam City Hall raided in probe of former candidate Lee Jae-myung
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)