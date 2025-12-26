Unification Church lobbied both DP and PPP to publicly fund massive construction projects
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 17:40 Updated: 26 Dec. 2025, 18:27
The Unification Church pursued large-scale state-funded construction projects by separately lobbying Korea’s two major political parties, tailoring proposals to each side under the guise of virtuous intentions, according to internal documents and testimony obtained by the JoongAng Ilbo.
Projects included plans to build a massive “peace park” in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), using Korea’s official development assistance (ODA) budget. ODA refers to government-funded aid provided by developed countries to support economic development, humanitarian relief and institutional capacity-building in developing nations, typically through grants or concessional loans.
The plan appears at odds with the group’s public framing of the project as a purely “peace” or “religious” initiative and has fueled allegations that the church pursued a dual-track political lobbying strategy, customizing different large-scale infrastructure proposals each to the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and conservative People Power Party (PPP) in an effort to secure government funding.
The church’s regional division overseeing Gyeonggi and Gangwon proposed building a 470.5-square-kilometer (182-square-mile) peace park spanning areas of Cheorwon County, Gangwon, in South Korea and Pyonggang County in North Korea’s Kangwon Province, along and near the DMZ, according to the documents obtained.
To finance the project, the documents explicitly cite ODA funds and international investment vehicles as key sources. The master plan was drafted starting in April 2021 and finalized shortly after local elections in South Korea in June 2022.
One internal passage states that “questions exist over how the church would secure such massive funding,” adding that because the project could be framed as humanitarian assistance or region-led development, ODA would be the most critical means of securing the budget. The documents pointed to a sharp increase in the Korea International Cooperation Agency’s budget, which rose from 576.1 billion won ($401.5 million) in 2021 to 687.8 billion won in 2022.
ODA funding has also surfaced in related investigations as an area in which the church allegedly sought preferential treatment from former first lady Kim Keon Hee for overseas projects, including in Cambodia.
Despite being promoted publicly as a peace and memorial park, the proposed complex more closely resembled a full-scale urban development project, according to the plans.
The church drew up land-use plans allocating 111.5 square kilometers for smart farming, 40.6 square kilometers for mixed-use development combining residential, commercial and office space, 41 square kilometers for tourism and leisure facilities and 26.7 square kilometers for residential use.
The plan even included a cable car linking the South Korean and North Korean sections of the park and positioned the site as a central hub on an “International Peace Highway” (translated) connecting the two Koreas.
These features stirred up internal criticism within the church itself, with some members alleging the project was designed to secure government funding while generating real estate and development profits.
The Unification Church was found to have pursued political access through its affiliated nonprofit organization, the Universal Peace Federation, presenting project proposals that emphasized public funding and international cooperation.
A former high-ranking church insider told the JoongAng Ilbo that the DMZ peace park was primarily pitched to DP politicians, while a separate underwater tunnel proposal was targeted at the PPP.
Former DP lawmaker Lim Jong-seong, who has been accused of receiving tens of millions of won from the church, was among those approached over the peace park project. Lim said he does not recall the interactions.
Other politicians — including then–Gyeonggi Vice Gov. for Peace Lee Jae-gang, who is now a DP representative, then–Gangwon Gov. Choi Moon-soon and PPP Rep. Song Seog-jun — were also revealed to have been involved in discussions about the project.
Unlike Lim, none of the three face allegations of receiving money. Rep. Lee said the project predated any church involvement, while Rep. Song said he told church representatives the plan faced serious practical hurdles. Choi did not respond to requests for comment.
Evidence of political lobbying is more explicit in the case of the proposed undersea tunnel, another longstanding Unification Church ambition, which aims to stretch 200 kilometers connecting Busan to Kyushu, Japan.
A special counsel investigation found that ahead of the 2022 presidential election, the church divided and delivered a total of 144 million won in political donations to 14 regional leaders of the PPP, along with policy proposals advocating the tunnel project. According to investigators, the church aimed to have the tunnel legislated and adopted as a national policy initiative, allowing construction costs to be covered by state finances.
Allegations have also been raised that money was delivered to DP lawmaker Chun Jae-soo in connection with the tunnel project, though the former oceans minister has denied receiving any illegal funds. Former Reps. Lim and Kim Gyu-hwan of the then-United Future Party, which is now the PPP, also deny accusations that they accepted money in exchange for lobbying on the tunnel project.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE CHAN-KYU, OH SAM-GWON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
