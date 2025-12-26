주사 이모는 누구?…규제 사각지대에서 바늘을 꽂는 사람들
Who are injection aunties? A cure for hangovers, a symptom of regulatory blind spots.
Korea’s medical industry, which drew over 1.17 million tourists last year, is known for its speed, affordability and accessibility, with IV drips and cosmetic injections commonplace aspects of wellness culture.
drew over ~: ~을/를 끌어모으다, 유치하다
commonplace aspects of ~: 일상적인 면
한국 의료 산업은 지난해 117만명이 넘는 관광객을 끌어모았다. 수액 주사와 미용 주사가 웰니스 문화의 흔한 요소가 될 정도로 빠르고, 저렴하며, 접근성이 좋기로 알려져 있다.
From hangover cures and fatigue recovery to skin-brightening injections, many treatments are readily available at neighborhood clinics. Patients can often walk in without an appointment, receive an IV infusion and leave within an hour — typically for around 50,000 won ($34).
hangover cure: 숙취 해소 치료
fatigue recovery: 피로 회복
skin-brightening: 피부 미백의, 피부 톤을 밝게 하는
readily available: 쉽게 이용할 수 있는
walk in: 예약 없이 방문하다
숙취 해소와 피로 회복부터 피부 미백 주사에 이르기까지, 다양한 시술이 동네 의원에서 손쉽게 제공되고 있다. 환자들은 예약 없이 병원을 찾아 수액 주사를 맞고 한 시간 이내에 나올 수 있으며, 비용은 보통 5만원 수준이다.
But the convenience that has fueled Korea’s reputation as a global hub for medical treatments has also exposed regulatory blind spots. Those gaps have come under renewed scrutiny following a recent scandal involving comedian Park Na-rae that has cast a critical eye on medical practices conducted outside official medical establishments.
a global hub for ~: ~의 세계적 중심지
regulatory blind spots: 규제 사각지대
come under renewed scrutiny: 다시(재차) 면밀한 검토/감시를 받다
하지만 한국이 의료 시술의 세계적 중심지라는 평판을 키운 이러한 편리함은 규제 사각지대도 드러냈다. 이런 허점은 코미디언 박나래가 연루된 최근 스캔들 이후 다시 도마 위에 올랐고, 공식 의료기관 밖에서 이뤄지는 의료 행위에 대한 비판으로 이어졌다.
The 40-year-old entertainer is alleged to have received beauty-related and fatigue-recovery injections and IV drips as well as antidepressants at her home, allegedly administered by individuals known colloquially as injection aunties.
known colloquially as ~: 구어로, 속칭 ~으로 불리다
40세의 이 연예인은 자택에서 미용 관련 및 피로 회복 주사와 수액, 그리고 항우울제를 맞았다는 의혹을 받고 있으며, 이는 속칭 ‘주사 이모’로 불리는 이들에 의해 투여됐다는 주장도 함께 제기됐다.
Who are injection aunties?
주사 이모는 누구인가?
In director Bong Joon-ho’s 2003 crime thriller “Memories of Murder,” late actor Jeon Mi-seon plays a retired nurse living in 1980s Gyeonggi, just outside Seoul. She administers injections for sick neighbors at their homes while listening to local gossip, relaying what she hears to her detective lover, played by Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho.
crime thriller: 범죄 스릴러
봉준호 감독의 2003년 범죄 스릴러 영화 ‘살인의 추억’에서 고(故) 전미선 배우는 서울 외곽인 1980년대 경기 지역에 사는 은퇴 간호사로 등장한다. 그는 아픈 이웃들의 집으로 찾아가 주사를 놓아주며 수집한 각종 소문을 모아 칸 수상 배우 송강호가 연기한 자신의 형사 애인에게 전한다.
Jeon’s character is a classic example of individuals widely known as injection aunties. They are typically women in their 50s or 60s who have past experience as nurses or nurse’s aides and illegally administer injections or medications outside medical institutions for small sums of money.
a classic example of ~: ~의 전형적인 사례
widely known as ~: 널리 ~로 알려진
nurses or nurse’s aides: 간호사 또는 간호조무사
전미선의 캐릭터는 흔히 ‘주사 이모’로 널리 알려진 사람의 전형적인 예다. 이들은 보통 50~60대 여성으로, 과거 간호사나 간호조무사로 일한 경험이 있으며, 소액의 돈을 받고 의료기관 밖에서 불법으로 주사나 약물을 투여한다.
Injection aunties were relatively common in Korea during the 1970s and 1980s, when there were looser regulations on pharmaceuticals and fewer medical facilities. While their presence has declined from the 2000s, they have not disappeared entirely, evidently.
relatively common: 비교적 흔한
looser regulations on ~: ~에 대한 규제가 느슨한
주사 이모는 의약품 규제가 현재보다 느슨하고 의료 시설은 지금보다 귀했던 1970~1980년대 한국에서 비교적 흔했다. 2000년대 이후 그 존재감은 줄었지만, 완전히 사라진 것이 아니라는 점이 분명해졌다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO
