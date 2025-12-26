 Cyber intrusion crimes double in 10 years: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Cyber intrusion crimes double in 10 years: Data

Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 19:27
This undated file photo shows a text message that e-commerce giant Coupang sent after its data was breached. [YONHAP]

This undated file photo shows a text message that e-commerce giant Coupang sent after its data was breached. [YONHAP]

 
The number of cyber intrusion crimes — including hacking and distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks — has nearly doubled over the past decade, government data showed on Friday.
 
The number of such incidents reached 4,526 in 2024, a 7.2 percent increase from 4,223 cases in 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics. Compared to 2,291 cases in 2014, the total has almost doubled.
 

Related Article

 
The arrest rate for such crimes was 21.8 percent in 2024, significantly lower than for other types of cyber offenses, such as phishing and online fraud, which had a 52.1 percent arrest rate.
 
Private companies are required to report cyber intrusion incidents to the Korea Internet & Security Agency or the Ministry of Science and ICT within 24 hours of detection.
 
The Statistics Ministry said the number of reports increased sharply after a relevant amendment was made in 2023.

Yonhap
tags Cyber Crimes Korea

More in Social Affairs

President Lee pays respects to families of officers who died in the line of duty, acknowledging their sacrifices

Coupang says probe into former employee was conducted in close cooperation with gov't

Personal info of 80,000 Shinsegae I&C employees, partner company staff leaked

Ex-President Yoon and wife Kim Keon Hee indicted again

Chun Doo Hwan's grandson posts more family criticism on Instagram

Related Stories

President appoints first special cyber secretary

Hacking attempts against Constitutional Court on rise since 2017

Korea, U.S. launch joint cybersecurity drills

Can you speak English? (KOR)

National-level cyber risk control needed
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)