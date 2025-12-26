Cyber intrusion crimes double in 10 years: Data

The number of cyber intrusion crimes — including hacking and distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks — has nearly doubled over the past decade, government data showed on Friday.The number of such incidents reached 4,526 in 2024, a 7.2 percent increase from 4,223 cases in 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics. Compared to 2,291 cases in 2014, the total has almost doubled.The arrest rate for such crimes was 21.8 percent in 2024, significantly lower than for other types of cyber offenses, such as phishing and online fraud, which had a 52.1 percent arrest rate.Private companies are required to report cyber intrusion incidents to the Korea Internet & Security Agency or the Ministry of Science and ICT within 24 hours of detection.The Statistics Ministry said the number of reports increased sharply after a relevant amendment was made in 2023.Yonhap