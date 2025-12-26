Ex-President Yoon and wife Kim Keon Hee indicted again
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 19:56
Korea’s former first couple was indicted once again on Friday, with former President Yoon Suk Yeol charged with publicly making false statements during his presidential campaign, and his wife Kim Keon Hee with illegally soliciting jobs in exchange for bribes.
Yoon was additionally indicted on charges of violating the election law during his presidential campaign. This is the eighth time he was indicted since his martial law plot in December 2024.
According to the special counsel team, Yoon allegedly lied, claiming he did not introduce a lawyer to a formal tax agency official, during a debate in December 2021, when he was a presidential candidate for the conservative People Power Party.
The ousted former president is already standing trial for his failed martial law bid, and charges include leading an insurrection. The court will deliver a verdict on Yoon's obstruction of justice case on Jan. 16, 2026.
The special counsel on Friday sought a 10-year prison term against Yoon.
Former first lady Kim was additionally indicted that same day on charges of taking luxury gifts, including a designer necklace and watch, from multiple people who sought business favors.
Charges against Kim include taking a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace worth more than 100 million won ($69,200) from the chairman of a construction company and a gold turtle from Lee Bae-yong — who was later named head of the National Education Commission — in 2022.
Along with Kim, six people were indicted, including the construction company chairman and Lee, on charges of providing valuables to the former first lady in exchange for business favors in or around 2022, the investigation team said.
The special counsel team indicted Kim earlier in August on separate charges of corruption and bribery, for which prosecutors sought a 15-year prison term this month.
