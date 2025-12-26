Gov't unveils details of child policy plan, including phasing out overseas adoption

Lee works at presidential office for last time before officially returning to Blue House

South Korean ex-top security officials acquitted over alleged cover-up of 2020 border killing by North

Ex-vice land minister, two others indicted in presidential residence relocation case

Man who 'adopted' four babies after paying their mothers acquitted of child trafficking

Spreading distrust in vaccines (KOR)

Korean couples fear the costs of child care — but most still plan to have kids

Dependents of foreigners eligible for health insurance only after 6 months

Gov't tells hospitals to process resignations or risk losing trainee slots