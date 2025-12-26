Gov't unveils details of child policy plan, including phasing out overseas adoption
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 17:03
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The adoption of Korean minors by families overseas will be phased out by 2029 at the latest, with the Korean government taking a firm stance against fraudulent or illegal adoption practices.
The government finalized and announced details regarding the Third Basic Plan for Child Policy, including provisions on the national human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program, the child allowance program and more, on Friday.
By 2029 at the latest, Korea will phase out overseas adoptions. The country will additionally pursue ratification of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on a communications procedure — a treaty adopted by the United Nations in 2011 — to strengthen support for children whose rights have been violated, as well as legislation that requires children's statements to be heard in all court cases that directly affect them, regardless of their age. Currently, courts only hear from children aged 13 or older in specific proceedings, such as custody decisions or visitation rights.
The country will also allow boys to enroll in the HPV vaccination program, which currently only covers adolescent girls, starting next year and gradually increase the age limit for those eligible for the child allowance program to include 13-year-olds by 2030.
“This is the government’s five-year road map [from 2025 to 2029] for child policy, which reflects the Lee Jae Myung administration’s national philosophy,” said First Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Seu-ran during a morning briefing on Friday.
The new plan comes after the government introduced a public adoption system in July, shifting oversight from private agencies to the state and local governments, and ratified the Hague Adoption Convention in October.
The end goal is to gradually phase out overseas adoptions, the number of which peaked at over 2,000 in 2005 and dropped to 24 this year.
“Overseas adoption should only occur in exceptional cases that are in the best interest of the child,” said Vice Minister Lee. “We aim to put an end to it completely within two to three years — and by 2029 at the latest.”
Starting from next year, the HPV vaccination program will first be offered to 12-year-old boys and will include those who are older in the future. The government will also raise the medical expense cap for premature infants to 20 million won ($13,900); expand the ongoing care pilot program nationwide; and extend the age limit for the seasonal influenza vaccination program from 13 to 14, with further extensions to follow.
Under the Third Basic Plan, from January 2026 onward, the age limit for the child allowance program — which is currently eight — will be raised by one year every year until it reaches 13 in 2030. Children born in 2017 or later will receive the allowance through 2030.
In 83 non-capital areas and 84 regions seeing a population decline, the government will supply an additional payment of 5,000 won and 10,000 to 20,000 won, respectively. If the allowance for an area with a declining population is distributed via local gift certificates, an additional 10,000 won will be provided. Depending on the region, families in noncapital areas may receive an extra 5,000 to 30,000 won on top of the 100,000 won monthly allowance.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare initially aimed to implement both the age limit increases and regional differential payments from the new year. However, the proposed amendment to the Child Allowance Act has yet to pass the National Assembly's standing committee, due to objections from opposition parties, which argue that the changes could worsen inequality.
“We are continuing to urge the opposition to pass the bill as soon as possible,” said Kim Jeong-yeon, the director of the child policy division at the Health Ministry.
If the amendment is further delayed at the National Assembly, the government plans to provide retroactive payments to children born in 2017 once the law is enacted.
To prevent repeated abuse of child abuse victims, the government will strengthen support for improving families' livelihoods and their home environments, while also helping the affected children recover physically and mentally.
In an attempt to study the cause of and curb adolescent deaths, the government will conduct in-depth analyses of child abuse-related deaths and is considering the introduction of a “child death review” system.
To guarantee the right to education for undocumented children, the government will extend temporary stay permits for long-term resident children through March 2028 and survey the current state of undocumented children. A universal birth registration system, or a mandatory process to record every child's birth, is also under consideration.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY RHEE ESTHER, LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)