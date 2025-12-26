President Lee sends New Year’s cards to 45,000 recipients

Granddaughter of Namyang Dairy's founder who was on the run appears in court for pretrial hearing

Customs agency begins special probe spurred by unusually large customs clearance and payment gap

Related Stories

Actor Yoo Ah-in says drugs were for medical purposes in second hearing

Riot suspects stand trial at the courthouse they allegedly ransacked

Granddaughter of Namyang founder arrested for alleged drug offenses after year on the run

Yoon argues for release over health issues in detention legality hearing

Park Na-rae now under police investigation after criminal complaint