Lee works at presidential office for last time before officially returning to Blue House

President Lee Jae Myung commuted to the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan district for the last time Friday before formally moving back to Cheong Wa Dae early next week, his office said.The office released photos of Lee heading into work as he prepared to host a luncheon with the families of police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.The presidential flag bearing two phoenixes will be lowered at the Yongsan office at midnight Sunday and raised at Cheong Wa Dae at the same time, according to the office.Lee's main workspace will be located in the Yeomin building complex, where he will work closely with his top aides — including his chief of staff, policy chief and national security adviser — as well as other key staff.The main building, known for its iconic blue roof and located about 500 meters from the office complex, will mainly be used for formal occasions such as summits and credentialing ceremonies.Yonhap