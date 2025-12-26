Nation hit with blistering cold snap after Christmas

Morning temperatures in Seoul fell to minus 11 degrees Celsius on Friday as frigid weather continued to grip the country a day after Christmas, the weather agency said.As of 5 a.m., the temperature fell to minus 10.5 degrees Celsius in Incheon, minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Gwangju and minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Busan, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).Hyangnobong Peak in the eastern mountainous province of Gangwon saw morning temperatures fall to minus 21.3 degrees Celsius, with the apparent temperature at minus 35.3degrees Celsius.The KMA has issued a cold wave alert for the entirety of Gangwon Province.Nationwide, temperatures are expected to rise to minus 7 to 2 degrees Celsius during the day, with light snow forecast to fall on the coasts of South and North Jeolla provinces and the southern resort island of Jeju.Yonhap