Personal info of 80,000 Shinsegae I&C employees, partner company staff leaked
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 20:19
Employee ID numbers and other personal information of roughly 80,000 Shinsegae Group staff were leaked through the company’s internal intranet system, according to Shinsegae I&C on Friday.
“We had confirmed signs of an information leak — involving employees and some partner company staff — through the Shinsegae Group’s internal intranet system,” Shinsegae I&C said in a notice distributed to local media.
“Based on our investigation so far, the leaked data includes employee ID numbers of approximately 80,000 people, along with names, departments and IP addresses for some of them,” the company said. “No customer information has been found to have been compromised.”
Shinsegae I&C continued, “We immediately carried out emergency inspections of relevant systems and accounts and took steps to block [the perpetrator's] access after becoming aware of the incident.” The company added that it has “reported the case to the relevant authorities” and plans to “investigate the exact cause of the breach and the scope of the impact.”
“We have notified employees of the incident and urged them to change their work system account passwords and remain vigilant against suspicious emails,” said Shinsegae I&C. "We will actively cooperate with the authorities’ investigation and strengthen our security management systems.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)