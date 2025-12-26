President Lee pays respects to families of officers who died in the line of duty, acknowledging their sacrifices

President Lee Jae Myung paid his respects on Friday to the families of fallen officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.The president held a luncheon with families of police officers, firefighters, Coast Guard personnel and others who died while protecting the public during disasters and emergencies.“I've often heard that it is hard to find a country as safe as ours anywhere in the world, and that's thanks to the sweat and hard work of so many public officials,” Lee said. “It is because of the noble dedication of those who rushed into raging flames and rough, surging waves that people are able to enjoy peaceful daily lives.”According to Lee, sacrifices made while protecting people's lives and safety must be met with proper respect and compensation, calling this “the government's responsibility.”“Our government will continue to provide special compensation for special sacrifices,” Lee continued. “I will make a country where [an officer's] dedication to the people is returned in the form of pride and honor.”Yonhap