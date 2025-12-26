Proposing a new 'movement for dialogue'

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Even Christmas and the year’s end, moments meant for quiet reflection, have passed in Korea not with calm but with breathless tension. Individuals may try to step back and review the year just lived, yet at the level of the broader community, there is little sense of closure. Instead, noisy conflict and constant confrontation persist, making it hard to feel that time has reached a meaningful pause. How long must this community continue to live in a state where all its members are locked in perpetual turmoil? Is there no alternative?Long ago, a thinker divided human life into two archetypes, likening them to “devils of heaven” and “angels of hell,” a formulation that unsettles precisely because neither combination can truly exist. In reality, humanity and the world inevitably occupy the space between heaven and hell, angels and devils.This insight is reflected in the long intellectual debate over human nature. From classical notions of humans as “political animals” or “social animals,” through early modern challenges invoking the “state of nature” and the “war of all against all,” thinkers gradually converged, across disciplines, on a broad if still contested understanding. Humans are characterized by “antisocial sociability,” by the coexistence of selfishness and sympathy, by a dual nature and by the parallel presence of selfish and altruistic impulses. Religions and theologies articulated similar insights much earlier, albeit in different terms.Once a measure of agreement emerged that the world is neither heaven nor hell and that humans are neither angels nor devils, the central task shifted. The challenge became how to reduce conflict among humans who exist in this in-between state and how to devise institutions capable of making coexistence possible. Above all, it became essential to secure shared ground, public purpose and commonality among people as citizens, beyond the older divide between ruler and subject.In this process, oaths to God or absolute truth were gradually transformed into contracts and promises among humans themselves, providing a common foundation that both belief and pluralism could share. God and humanity, truth and freedom, religion and politics, conviction and tolerance came to advance in parallel. This was one of modernity’s greatest discoveries and one of its deepest paradoxes. It appeared under many names: sovereignty, citizenship, civil society, representation, parliament, the public sphere, the republic and common sense.What ran through all these ideas was a commitment to dialogue and communication, compromise and parliamentary deliberation in the service of freedom and security. These were not peripheral values but the core mechanisms of conflict mitigation and coexistence. Modern democracy, at its foundation, begins with dialogue, communication and parliament. That is why liberal democracy has also been called parliamentary democracy or dialogic democracy. Democracy cannot be separated from dialogue.Yet in Korea today, the place where dialogue seems most impossible is precisely politics and the National Assembly. Polarization driven by hostility and resentment is most intense not in markets or civil society, not in religion, gender relations, schools or the media, but in politics and parliament. An institution meant to embody dialogue instead blocks it, treating opponents as criminal or guilty collectives to be excluded. One-sided measures, denunciations and calls for punishment and eradication repeat themselves. The meaning of popular sovereignty, choice and elections fades. Politics begins to resemble a substitute court or a substitute prosecution. At the root lies the disappearance of dialogue.Even as this erosion continues, those same actors speak to the public about stability and integration and urge schools and educators to teach dialogue, compromise and democracy. One is left to ask who is really in a position to teach whom about dialogue and democratic practice.In principle, bureaucracies and the executive implement policy, courts apply the law and issue judgments, while elected officials and the legislature are responsible for lawmaking and setting shared standards through dialogue and compromise. Yet at the center of Korea’s current political mindset and behavior sits only a prosecutorial and judicial logic, whatever its institutional name. Legislators and elected officials differ little from judges or prosecutors. This is a profound misfortune. An unconstitutional emergency measure cannot be corrected through unconstitutional means. Democracy is difficult precisely because it must defend itself legally and democratically, just as the public interest of a republic must be pursued through public, not partisan, means.Earlier this month, figures from religion, society, politics, the media, education, culture, ecology and peace gathered at the Academy House in Suyu-ri. They came to mark the 60th anniversary of the Christian Academy, now known as the Dialogue Culture Academy, which once sparked wide awakening and change by promoting dialogue, dialogue movements, dialogue culture and dialogue forums in Korean society. The dialogue movement led by Pastor Kang Won-yong expanded across religion, politics, education, gender, labor, culture, ecology and peace and outward to the Korean Peninsula, East Asia and the world. Leaders from many fields participated, generating countless individual and collective moments of dialogue and contributing to a culture of communication.What Korea needs most urgently today, for renewal and maturity, is the restoration of dialogue. On the 60th anniversary of the Dialogue Culture Academy, it is time to call once again for a movement for dialogue. Let this constructive wind, capable of reviving the country and its democracy, begin where conditions are worst, in politics and in parliament.