Friday's fortune: A 'Love, Poem' for the queen of Korea

Across the signs, today carries a bright, uplifting tone that favors health, connection and steady rewards for past efforts. By staying grounded, practicing moderation where needed, and valuing people and simple joys over excess, you can turn small moments and encounters into meaningful gains and lasting happiness. Here is your fortune for Friday, Dec. 26.Financial outlook for the dayWellness and vitality forecast❤️Relationships, emotions and encountersBeneficial orientations and energies💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South🔹 Health is your most valuable asset🔹 Smile — good fortune follows those who do🔹 You may enjoy a pleasant, guilt-free expense🔹 Efforts finally show rewarding results🔹 Gains may outweigh losses🔹 People are assets — expand your network💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West🔹 Life may feel filled with happiness🔹 Today is always the best day🔹 Laughter may bloom throughout your day🔹 Achieve goals and enjoy a sense of accomplishment🔹 A meaningful and fulfilling day🔹 Small but certain happiness💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North🔹 Sometimes you must live tough🔹 Learn to enjoy solitude🔹 Don’t try too hard to be “nice”🔹 Don’t linger long at work dinners🔹 Occasionally, being the bad guy is necessary🔹 Avoid overeating and overdrinking💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East🔹 Live by emptying rather than filling🔹 Take care of yourself before others🔹 Eat properly even if appetite is low🔹 Choose your own people when possible🔹 Mornings may be more favorable than afternoons🔹 Dress warmly over fashion💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Relationships are closer than they appear🔹 Giving and receiving affection flows easily🔹 Experience transforms into wisdom🔹 Show leadership🔹 Food luck may be strong — no drunk driving🔹 Build beautiful friendships💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West🔹 Small efforts accumulate into greatness🔹 Streams gather to form rivers🔹 Accept rather than reject🔹 Everything may feel just right🔹 Create moments of unity🔹 Today, you are the main character💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North🔹 Nurture those with growth potential🔹 Pass down wisdom, not just wealth🔹 Take a balanced, middle-ground stance🔹 Practice quiet generosity🔹 Avoid pride and self-importance🔹 Others’ rice may look bigger💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West🔹 Many things may appeal to you today🔹 It’s fine to boast about family or children🔹 Invitations or beneficial opportunities may arise🔹 Chances of success outweigh failure🔹 All roads may lead to Seoul🔹 Maintain a positive mindset💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 North🔹 Words turn to stone; silence to gold🔹 Be cautious of sudden friendliness🔹 Plans and reality may differ🔹 Avoid power plays from either side🔹 What you see isn’t everything🔹 It’s not over until it’s over💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West🔹 Listen carefully to signals from your body🔹 Don’t cling to passing years🔹 Letting go lightens the load🔹 Even with confidence, avoid stepping forward🔹 Credit successes to those above you🔹 Avoid flashy words and actions💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 A small thing may bring unexpected joy🔹 Hard processes may end happily🔹 Financial luck may rise🔹 Take an interest in financial planning🔹 Split meal costs evenly🔹 Useful information may come your way💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Meeting | 🧭 South🔹 A celebration or happy news may arrive🔹 A good day to buy something new🔹 Plans or outings may come up🔹 Helpful information may surface🔹 A promising offer or meeting is possible🔹 A lively, refreshing day — meet friends