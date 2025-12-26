 A Venezuelan family's Christmas: From the American dream to poverty
A Venezuelan family's Christmas: From the American dream to poverty

Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 09:50
 
Venezuelan Mariela Gomez holds her son Mathias as they make their way to shore after arriving on a larger cargo vessel in Jaque, on Panama's Pacific coast, during their journey south after giving up on reaching the United States, on Sept. 18. [AP/YONHAP]

This was not the Christmas that Mariela Gomez would have imagined a year ago. Or the one that thousands of other Venezuelan immigrants would have thought. But Donald Trump returned to the White House in January and quickly ended their American dream.
 
So Gomez found herself spending the holiday in northern Venezuela for the first time in eight years. She dressed up, cooked, got her son a scooter and smiled for her in-laws. Hard as she tried, though, she could not ignore the main challenges faced by returning migrants: unemployment and poverty.
 

“We had a modest dinner, not quite what we’d hoped for, but at least we had food on the table,” Gomez said of the lasagna-like dish she shared with her partner and in-laws instead of the traditional Christmas dish of stuffed corn dough hallacas. “Making hallacas here is a bit expensive, and since we’re unemployed, we couldn’t afford to make them.”
 
Gomez, her two sons and her partner returned to the city of Maracay on Oct. 27 after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to Texas, where they were quickly swept up by U.S. Border Patrol amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. They were deported to Mexico, from where they began the dangerous journey back to Venezuela.
 
They crossed Central America by bus, but once in Panama, the family could not afford to continue to Colombia via boat in the Caribbean. Instead, they took the cheaper route along the Pacific’s choppy waters, sitting on top of sloshing gasoline tanks in a cargo boat for several hours and then transferring to a fast boat until reaching a jungled area of Colombia. They spent about two weeks there until they were wired money to make it to the border with Venezuela.
 
Mathias jumps after receiving a Christmas present from his mother, Mariela Gomez, left, in Maracay, Venezuela, on Dec. 24. The two returned home after abandoning their journey to the United States following U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. [AP/YONHAP]

Gomez was among the more than 7.7 million Venezuelans who left their home country in the last decade, when its economy came undone as a result of a drop in oil prices, corruption and mismanagement. She lived in Colombia and Peru for years before setting her sights on the U.S. with hopes of building a new life.
 
Trump’s second term has dashed the hopes of many like Gomez.
 
As of September, more than 14,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, had returned to South America since Trump moved to limit migration to the United States, according to figures from Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica. In addition, Venezuelans were steadily deported to their home country this year after President Nicolas Maduro, under pressure from the White House, did away with his long-standing policy of not accepting deportees from the United States.
 
Immigrants arrived regularly at the airport outside the capital, Caracas, on flights operated by a U.S. government contractor or Venezuela’s state-owned airline. More than 13,000 immigrants returned this year on the chartered flights.
 
A child plays with sparklers as people attend a Christmas dinner organized by the municipal government in Cocorote, Yaracuy state, Venezuela, Dec. 24. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A child plays with sparklers as people attend a Christmas dinner organized by the municipal government in Cocorote, Yaracuy state, Venezuela, Dec. 24. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Gomez’s return to Venezuela also allowed her to see the now 20-year-old daughter she left behind when she fled the country’s complex crisis. They talked and drank beer during the holiday, knowing it might be the last time they shared a drink for a while — Gomez’s daughter will migrate to Brazil next month.
 
Gomez is hoping to make hallacas for New Year’s Eve and is also hoping for a job. But her prayers for next year are mostly for good health.
 
“I ask God for many things, first and foremost life and health, so we can continue enjoying our family,” she said.

AP
tags Venezuela family Christmas U.S. Donald Trump

A Venezuelan family's Christmas: From the American dream to poverty

