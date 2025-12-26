 Jimmy Kimmel jokes about fascism in an 'alternative Christmas message' for Britain
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about fascism in an 'alternative Christmas message' for Britain

Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 09:17
 
Jimmy Kimmel attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront at Tavern on The Green in New York on May 14, 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

Jimmy Kimmel attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront at Tavern on The Green in New York on May 14, 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump as he warned Thursday about the rise of fascism in an address to British viewers dubbed “The Alternative Christmas Message."
 
The message, aired on Channel 4 on Christmas Day, reflected on the impact of the second term in office for Trump, who Kimmel said acts like he's a king.
 

Related Article

 
“From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year," he said. “Tyranny is booming over here."
 
The channel began a tradition of airing an alternative Christmas message in 1993, as a counterpart to the British monarch's annual televised address to the nation. Channel 4 said the message is often a thought-provoking and personal reflection pertinent to the events of the year.
 
The comedian has skewered Trump since returning to the air after ABC indefinitely suspended the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (2003-) show in September following criticism of comments the host made over the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
 
Kimmel made remarks in reference to the reaction to Kirk’s shooting, suggesting that many Trump supporters were trying to capitalize on the death.
 
Trump celebrated the suspension of the veteran late-night comic and his frequent critic, calling it “great news for America.” He also called for other late-night hosts to be fired.
 
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit at NYA Studios on Los Angeles on Oct. 29. [AP/YONHAP]

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit at NYA Studios on Los Angeles on Oct. 29. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The incident, one of Trump’s many disputes and legal battles waged with the media, drew widespread concerns about freedom of speech and freedom of the press.
 
Hundreds of leading Hollywood stars and others in the entertainment industry urged Americans to “fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights.” The show returned to the air less than a week later.
 
Kimmel told the British audience that a Christmas miracle had happened in September when millions of people — some who hated his show — had spoken up for free speech.
 
“We won, the president lost and now I’m back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking,” he said.
 
Channel 4 previously invited whistle-blower Edward Snowden and Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to deliver the alternative Christmas message.
 
Television host Jimmy Kimmel arrives for a special screening of the film ″Saturday Night″ at the Vista Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 24. [AP/YONHAP]

Television host Jimmy Kimmel arrives for a special screening of the film ″Saturday Night″ at the Vista Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 24. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Kimmel, who said he didn't expect Brits to know who he was, warned that silencing critics is not just something that happens in Russia or North Korea.
 
Despite the split that led to the American Revolution 250 years ago, he said the two nations still shared a special relationship and urged Britain not to give up on the United States as it was “going through a bit of a wobble right now.”
 
“Here in the United States right now, we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy from the free press to science to medicine to judicial independence to the actual White House itself,” Kimmel said, in reference to the demolition of the building's East Wing. “We are a right mess, and we know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say sorry.”

AP
tags Jimmy Kimmel talk show host fascism U.S.

More in World

A Venezuelan family's Christmas: From the American dream to poverty

Pope Leo XIV urges the faithful on Christmas to shed indifference in the face of suffering

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about fascism in an 'alternative Christmas message' for Britain

Russian court sentences pro-war activist, Putin critic to 6 years in prison

Trump says U.S. struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians

Related Stories

Jimmy Kimmel returns from suspension, show sets 10-year ratings high

Cleto Escobedo III, Jimmy Kimmel's bandleader and childhood friend, dies at 59

German journalists' union criticises decision to take Jimmy Kimmel off air

Disney+ and Hulu cancellations rose after ABC briefly pulled 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel's suspension and his show will return Tuesday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)