Korean eyewear brand Blue Elephant opens its first U.S. store
Published: 26 Dec. 2025, 18:37 Updated: 26 Dec. 2025, 19:10
Korean eyewear brand Blue Elephant is entering the North American market by opening its first U.S. store in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The company plans to open the U.S. flagship store in a two-story space spanning about 12,000 square feet on Beverly Drive, one of Beverly Hills’ most prominent shopping streets. The store is slated to open in the first half of 2026 and will serve as a strategic hub for Blue Elephant’s expansion across North American and global markets.
Founded in 2019 as an online brand, Blue Elephant rapidly grew popular in Korea and Japan, gaining the attention of younger consumers for its trendy designs and affordable prices.
Following its U.S. entry, Blue Elephant plans to open more stores across major cities in North America, starting with Los Angeles — part of the brand's efforts to establish a strong presence in global fashion and culture centers.
“Beverly Hills is an iconic area where global fashion and lifestyle intersect,” a Blue Elephant spokesperson said. “Starting with our first Los Angeles store [...] we will continue to expand Blue Elephant’s unique brand throughout the North American market.”
Alongside its push into North America, Blue Elephant is reviewing potentially opening stores in major European cities as it gradually gains recognition as a global eyewear brand.
