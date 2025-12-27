More in Industry

Exodus of U.S. clients pushes Korean battery makers to the brink

Coupang says probe into former employee was conducted in close cooperation with gov't

Personal info of 80,000 Shinsegae I&C employees, partner company staff leaked

LG Energy Solution agrees to cancel $2.7 billion battery deal with U.S. firm

Korean eyewear brand Blue Elephant opens its first U.S. store