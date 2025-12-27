Japan to triple departure tax as Korean tourists soar
Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 17:41
- SARAH CHEA
While Korean tourist visits to Japan are increasing, the Japanese government plans to triple the departure tax starting next July as a measure to address overtourism.
It comes in the midst of Japanese hotels scrambling to launch promotions due to a sharp decline in Chinese group tourists, creating a paradoxical mix of “cheaper accommodation” and “higher taxes.”
Hana Tour said its recent Japan package bookings have risen 25 to 30 percent compared to the same period last year. Reservations for major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka have nearly doubled, while smaller regional destinations like Shikoku and southern Kyushu have seen bookings surge up to five times, thanks to expanded flight routes and special local deals.
Other major travel agencies, including Yellow Balloon Tour, Kyowon Tour, and NOL Interpark, have reported similar trends of rising demand and diversification of travel destinations.
The recent surge is directly attributed to Japanese hotels’ strategy of lowering prices for Korean tourists to maintain occupancy in the short term, amid the sharp drop in Chinese group bookings. Concerns over safety and health issues in Southeast Asia have also boosted Japan’s appeal.
However, the cost structure of traveling to Japan is set to change from July next year as the Japanese government will increase the international tourist departure tax from 1,000 yen ($6.4) to 3,000 yen per person, applicable to all departing travelers regardless of nationality.
This marks the first increase since the tax’s introduction in 2019, meaning a four-person family will pay over 100,000 won in departure taxes alone.
The government cites the tax hike as a measure to address overtourism, aiming to cover costs associated with traffic congestion, waste management, and inconvenience to local residents. The increased revenue is projected to bring in roughly 130 billion yen in the 2026 fiscal year.
Market observers, however, largely interpret the move as a financial measure. With Japan planning its largest-ever budget next year, rising social security and defense spending amid an aging population are putting pressure on government finances, prompting authorities to shift part of the burden onto tourists.
From 2028, visa-exempt travelers will also be required to undergo pre-departure online screening under the JESTA system. Additional fees could further increase the cost of traveling to Japan.
“For now, hotel discounts are keeping demand steady, but once departure taxes and other fees are felt by travelers, we may see changes in behavior, especially among short-haul and budget tourists," said a source from the local travel industry. "The recovery of Chinese group tourism and the timing of the tax increase will be key factors shaping Japan-bound demand.”
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
