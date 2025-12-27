Pop music critic Kim Young-dae dies at the age of 48

K-pop idols deck the halls with special releases, announcements for Christmas

i-dle's Miyeon wins 'best handwriting in K-pop for Christmas cards' in Picnic poll

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for gang rape

Related Stories

NCT's second full-length album tops iTunes Album Chart in 32 countries

KOZ Entertainment by Zico set to reveal new boy band in May

Boy band EPEX to release lead track of upcoming EP on April 26

GOT7 drops 1 more for the road as they go separate ways

Five UP10TION members leave agency, but will remain 7-member group