 National security adviser reportedly asks U.N. chief to visit N. Korea: sources
Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 14:17
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac holds a press briefing on his weeklong visit to the United States, Canada and Japan at the briefing room in the Blue House in central Seoul on Dec. 24. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has requested that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visit North Korea as part of efforts to bring it back to dialogue, sources said Friday.
 
Wi made the request during a meeting with Guterres in New York on Dec. 18 to discuss South Korea-U.N. cooperation and exchange views on issues involving the Korean Peninsula, according to the sources.
 

During the meeting, Wi reportedly delivered a letter from President Lee Jae Myung, asking him to play an active role in bringing Pyongyang to the dialogue table, including through a visit to the North.
 
The presidential office said it cannot disclose details of the Wi-Guterres meeting, saying only that the two shared views on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
 
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general, declined to comment on the meeting.
 
"We have no comment on your query," he said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.
 

