National security adviser reportedly asks U.N. chief to visit N. Korea: sources
Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 14:17
Wi made the request during a meeting with Guterres in New York on Dec. 18 to discuss South Korea-U.N. cooperation and exchange views on issues involving the Korean Peninsula, according to the sources.
During the meeting, Wi reportedly delivered a letter from President Lee Jae Myung, asking him to play an active role in bringing Pyongyang to the dialogue table, including through a visit to the North.
The presidential office said it cannot disclose details of the Wi-Guterres meeting, saying only that the two shared views on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general, declined to comment on the meeting.
"We have no comment on your query," he said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
