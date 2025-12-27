National security adviser reportedly asks U.N. chief to visit N. Korea: sources

Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has requested that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visit North Korea as part of efforts to bring it back to dialogue, sources said Friday.Wi made the request during a meeting with Guterres in New York on Dec. 18 to discuss South Korea-U.N. cooperation and exchange views on issues involving the Korean Peninsula, according to the sources.During the meeting, Wi reportedly delivered a letter from President Lee Jae Myung, asking him to play an active role in bringing Pyongyang to the dialogue table, including through a visit to the North.The presidential office said it cannot disclose details of the Wi-Guterres meeting, saying only that the two shared views on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general, declined to comment on the meeting."We have no comment on your query," he said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.Yonhap