 Brothers found dead in apartment fire in Daejeon
Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 15:51
[JOONGANG ILBO]

A fire broke out in an apartment in Daejeon on Saturday morning, leaving two brothers dead.
 
The blaze, which started at around 12:32 a.m. on Dec. 27, burned roughly 40 cubic meters inside the apartment, causing an estimated 11 million won ($7,626) in property damage. It was extinguished within 20 minutes, according to fire authorities. 
 
A man was found in cardiac arrest at the scene, and while investigating the fire, police later discovered that his older brother was also dead at the apartment entrance.
 
Fire authorities are currently investigating the exact cause and circumstances of the incident.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
