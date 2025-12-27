Inside the story behind President Lee’s enduring affection for traditional markets
Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 10:23
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
“My younger sister, who passed away, used to sell yogurt. She told me how hard the work was," President Lee Jae Myung said while holding the hand of a yogurt vendor at Bujeon Market in Busan on Dec. 23.
Lee bought 13 bottles of a fermented milk drink marketed for liver health, priced at 2,700 won ($1.87) each, and handed them out to aides, including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, and members of his security detail.
“Yes, it’s very hard,” the vendor replied. “We work outdoors, so there are many difficulties.”
President Lee's younger sister, the late Lee Jae-ok, died in 2014 after collapsing from overwork while employed as a cleaner.
While visits to traditional markets have long been a staple of Korean presidential politics, serving as both a barometer of prices and a gesture of populist outreach, Lee’s relationship with these spaces runs deeper than convention. During his presidential campaign, he toured small cities and neighborhood markets as part of what he called a “listening tour.”
Since taking office, he has repeatedly added impromptu market stops to his schedule, regardless of region.
Lee's Dec. 23 visit to the market was also an unannounced stop, made shortly after a Cabinet meeting at the temporary headquarters of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in Busan. At the market, Lee crouched beside a 90-year-old woman selling sweet potatoes, paid her in cash, and asked whether the cold weather had been hard on her.
He also greeted a tourist from Taiwan, shaking hands and flashing a thumbs-up as he said, “Welcome to Korea.”
Beginning with a visit to Namsung Saje Market in Seoul’s Dongjak District on June 6, just two days after his inauguration, Lee has visited traditional markets eight times in six months, which translates to more than once a month. His stops have included markets in Ulsan, Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi, and, most recently, Busan.
Lee has often cited Seongnam’s Sangdaewon Market, where he grew up, as central to his personal history. In his memoirs, he has written that his father worked there as a cleaner pushing a handcart, while his mother cleaned public toilets and collected usage fees.
During a campaign stop at the market in January 2022, he recalled those years and said, through tears, that “everything I do reflects the brutality of Lee Jae Myung’s life.”
"The president feels a deep personal attachment to markets, in part because of his family’s history, and sees the visits as a way to remain grounded," said a spokesperson for the presidential office. “These are not performative appearances. They reflect his governing philosophy of listening directly to the people and incorporating their voices into policy.”
BY HA JUN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)