Instant ramen but Ferrari: The ‘Poverty Challenge’ spark outrage
Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 17:02
-
SARAH CHEA
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A so-called “poverty challenge” circulating on social media has drawn criticism for trivializing economic hardship, as users post pictures flaunting their wealth while claiming to suffer from terrible poverty.
These posts, often consumed as memes, juxtapose images of financial comfort with captions highlighting supposed financial struggle.
On platforms such as Instagram and X, photos have emerged showing meals like kimbap or instant ramen served in first- or business-class airplane seats, luxury cars with smart keys, or high-end fashion purchases. Captions such as “terrible poverty” or “can’t even afford gas for commuting” accompany these photos.
Some posts depict spacious apartments adorned with expensive artwork, with captions reading “this is all I have.”
While the posts adopt a tone of self-deprecating humor, they effectively serve as veiled displays of wealth. Online reactions have been critical, with comments questioning whether poverty can ever be a source of humor or trend, such as “If they were just showing off wealth, it might spark envy, but this is unsettling,” and “No trend should cross this line.”
Critics argue that the real-life struggles and social context of poverty are erased, leaving only the word “poverty” as a consumable motif.
Singer and actor Kim Dong-wan publicly raised concerns about the trend on his social media account, saying that they intend to use deprivation as a prop, rather than a self-deprecating joke.
"Poverty is not an emotion to be joked about," the post read. "There are words and depictions that should never be used, even for laughs. There are still university students deciding whether they can even buy a single triangle kimbap because they have no money.”
Responding to supportive comments, Kim shared, “I also lived a long time with my single mother in a semi-basement apartment. The word ‘poverty’ always hits close to home.” The posts he referenced have since been deleted.
Experts warn that the repeated circulation of content mocking poverty reflects a declining social sensitivity toward economic hardship. Similar to previous controversies like the “beggar’s room” trend, such portrayals, regardless of intent, risk turning real hardship into entertainment, potentially causing harm to those who are genuinely struggling.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG
