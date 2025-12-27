Korea reports another bird flu case at poultry farm in central region

Korea has reported a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm, bringing the total number of cases this season to 23, officials said Saturday.The latest case was found at a chicken farm in the city of Asan, around 85 kilometers south of Seoul, on late Friday, which raises about 21,000 chickens, according to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters.Authorities have restricted entry to the farm, and begun culling animals there and investigating the outbreak.They have also ordered a temporary standstill order on relevant facilities and farming vehicles in the affected area, the official said.Yonhap