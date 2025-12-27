Man in his 30s detained for allegedly killing grandmother in Chungju
Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 12:59 Updated: 27 Dec. 2025, 13:49
- SARAH CHEA
A man in his 30s was detained for allegedly killing his maternal grandmother in Chungju, North Chungcheong.
The Chungju Police Department said Saturday that the suspect was taken into custody for investigation on charges of killing his grandmother in the 80s in an apartment in Gyohyeon-dong, Chungju, on Friday. The two were living together.
The victim was reportedly struck with a blunt object.
The suspect reported to the police immediately after the incident, the police said.
The suspect has a history of mental illness, and investigators said he has not disclosed a clear motive for the killing.
Police plan to request an arrest warrant later on Dec. 27, after completing further questioning regarding the circumstances of the crime.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
