 Registered foreign nationals in Korea hit record 1.6 million, clustering around Seoul
Registered foreign nationals in Korea hit record 1.6 million, clustering around Seoul

Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 09:44
Foreign students pose for a photo during a graduation farewell ceremony at Dong-A University’s Bumin Campus in Seo District, Busan, on Aug. 21. [YONHAP]

The number of registered foreign nationals residing in Korea on a long-term basis reached an all-time high of 1.6 million this year, with more than half residing in the greater Seoul area.
 
The number of registered foreign residents staying in the country stood at 1.61 million as of November, up 9 percent from a year earlier when the figure was 1.49 million, according to the data from the Ministry of Justice’s Immigration and Foreign Policy Bureau. 
 
Registered foreign nationals are individuals who enter Korea for academic or employment purposes with the intention of staying for more than 90 days and who complete the required registration process. They are issued alien registration cards and are required to report any change of address within 14 days.
 
The number of registered foreign residents has risen sharply in recent years, increasing from 1.09 million in 2021 to 1.19 million in 2022, 1.35 million in 2023, and 1.49 million in 2024. It's the first time it has surpassed 1.6 million.
 
By visa category, the largest group held the E-9 non-professional employment visa, issued under the Employment Permit System, with 335,122 foreigners. It was followed by 222,099 international students on D-2 visas, 219,266 permanent residents on F-5 visas and marriage migrants on F-6 visas numbering 152,546.
 
Roughly 54 percent of registered foreign residents live in the greater Seoul area, which includes Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi regions. The Yeongnam region accounted for 20.6 percent, followed by the Chungcheong region at 12.8 percent and the Honam region at 8.9 percent.
 
Within the metropolitan area, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, had the largest concentration of foreign residents, with 54,584 people. Other areas with sizable foreign populations included Siheung with 42,158 people, Danwon District in Ansan with 38,398 people, and Pyeongtaek with 35,893, all in Gyeonggi.
 
By nationality, Chinese nationals made up the largest share at 29.8 percent, followed by Vietnamese at 18.4 percent, Nepalese at 5.5 percent, Uzbeks at 4.3 percent, and Cambodians at 4.1 percent.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
